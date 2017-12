Tonight, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Royal Albert Hall. The premiere was hosted in aid of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The Foundation invited more than 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in its programmes to join Their Royal Highnesses at the premiere.Guests include representatives from Coach Core, Full Effect, and military programmes such as the Endeavour Fund.The premiere was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate people who have worked hard to change their lives and the lives of others. On behalf of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, The Royal Foundation also invited some of the families who were affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, alongside representatives of the local fire services and the charities and organisations who are now helping them recover and try to rebuild their lives.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST