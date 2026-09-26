Lirik Lagu Merry Go Round dari BTS

JAKARTA - Setelah meluncurkan single Merry Go Round di platform digital pada Maret 2026, BTS akhirnya merilis video musik lagu tersebut di YouTube, pada 25 September 2026. Dalam 12 jam, video itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 2,3 juta kali.

MV Merry Go Round menyuguhkan video sinematik monokrom dengan visual estetis. Video itu menggambarkan bagaimana seseorang terjebak dalam rutinitas yang membosankan dan berusaha keluar dari kondisi tersebut. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini

Merry Go Round-BTS

Pre-Chorus

(Jung Kook, V)

I wish that I could tell you that it's over (Over)

I wish that I could walk away from pain

My life is like a broken roller coaster

But maybe I'm the only one to blame

Chorus

(Jimin, Jung Kook, & Jin)

I can't get off this merry-go-round

It spins me around (Around, around)

I do my best, but I can't slow down

This merry-go-round

Post-Chorus

(V, Jimin, Jung Kook, & Jin)

And I, I can't get off of this ride

(I can't get off of this ride; Oh)

I try, this happens every time

(I can't get off of this ride)

Verse 1

(SUGA)

Eoreuni doen geot gateun gibunijiman

Gomineun mwo yeojeonhaji

Maeil gateun ilsang sok hoejeonmongmana

Chetbakwina maehangaji (maehangaji)

Oh, dabi eomneun jilmun

Migung sogeseoui jilju

Dadeul gwaenchaneun cheokamyeo

Utgo itji modu da, da, da, da

Pre-Chorus

(Jimin, Jin)

I wish that I could tell you that it's over (Over)

I wish that I could walk away from pain

My life is like a broken roller coaster

But maybe I'm the only one to blame