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HOME CELEBRITY LIRIK

Lirik Lagu Merry Go Round dari BTS 

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 26 September 2026 |13:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu <i>Merry Go Round</i> dari BTS 
Lirik Lagu Merry Go Round dari BTS. (Foto: YouTube|BANGTANTV)
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JAKARTA - Setelah meluncurkan single Merry Go Round di platform digital pada Maret 2026, BTS akhirnya merilis video musik lagu tersebut di YouTube, pada 25 September 2026. Dalam 12 jam, video itu sudah ditonton lebih dari 2,3 juta kali. 

MV Merry Go Round menyuguhkan video sinematik monokrom dengan visual estetis. Video itu menggambarkan bagaimana seseorang terjebak dalam rutinitas yang membosankan dan berusaha keluar dari kondisi tersebut. Yuk simak liriknya berikut ini

Merry Go Round-BTS 

Pre-Chorus 
(Jung Kook, V)
I wish that I could tell you that it's over (Over)
I wish that I could walk away from pain
My life is like a broken roller coaster
But maybe I'm the only one to blame

Chorus 
(Jimin, Jung Kook, & Jin)
I can't get off this merry-go-round
It spins me around (Around, around)
I do my best, but I can't slow down
This merry-go-round

Post-Chorus
(V, Jimin, Jung Kook, & Jin)
And I, I can't get off of this ride
(I can't get off of this ride; Oh)
I try, this happens every time
(I can't get off of this ride)

Verse 1 
(SUGA)
Eoreuni doen geot gateun gibunijiman
Gomineun mwo yeojeonhaji
Maeil gateun ilsang sok hoejeonmongmana
Chetbakwina maehangaji (maehangaji)
Oh, dabi eomneun jilmun
Migung sogeseoui jilju
Dadeul gwaenchaneun cheokamyeo
Utgo itji modu da, da, da, da

Pre-Chorus
(Jimin, Jin)
I wish that I could tell you that it's over (Over)
I wish that I could walk away from pain
My life is like a broken roller coaster
But maybe I'm the only one to blame

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