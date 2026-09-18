Lirik Lagu Honk! Single No Na yang Angkat Fenomena ‘Om Telolet Om’

JAKARTA - Honk! merupakan satu dari total 15 lagu dalam album ‘Island Girl’ yang dirilis No Na, pada 18 September 2026. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari fenomena Om Telolet Om, bunyi bus kota yang sempat viral pada 2016.

Setelah sedekade, No Na kembali membangkitkan fenomena yang sempat viral di berbagai negara tersebut. Nah, kali ini Okezone akan menyuguhkan lirik lagu Honk! milik No Na sebagai berikut.

HONK! by No Na



[Verse 1: Baila, Christy, Shaz, Esther]

Look at me, look at her

Pics in the rearview mirror

Put 'em up, post it

Buckle up out of here

Yeah, we in the backseat

Hit the gas, we turn it up, uh, yeah

Get in the taxi

Never pass me, ready, set, go

[Pre-Chorus: Rich Brian]

Om, telolet, om

Om, telolet, om

Om, telolet, om

Om, telo—

[Chorus: Shaz, Christy]

Get on the angkot

Beep-beep

Get on the angkot

Beep-beep (Ah)

Get on the angkot