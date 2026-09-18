JAKARTA - Honk! merupakan satu dari total 15 lagu dalam album ‘Island Girl’ yang dirilis No Na, pada 18 September 2026. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari fenomena Om Telolet Om, bunyi bus kota yang sempat viral pada 2016.
Setelah sedekade, No Na kembali membangkitkan fenomena yang sempat viral di berbagai negara tersebut. Nah, kali ini Okezone akan menyuguhkan lirik lagu Honk! milik No Na sebagai berikut.
HONK! by No Na
[Verse 1: Baila, Christy, Shaz, Esther]
Look at me, look at her
Pics in the rearview mirror
Put 'em up, post it
Buckle up out of here
Yeah, we in the backseat
Hit the gas, we turn it up, uh, yeah
Get in the taxi
Never pass me, ready, set, go
[Pre-Chorus: Rich Brian]
Om, telolet, om
Om, telolet, om
Om, telolet, om
Om, telo—
[Chorus: Shaz, Christy]
Get on the angkot
Beep-beep
Get on the angkot
Beep-beep (Ah)
Get on the angkot