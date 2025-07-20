Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar All Out Of Love dari Air Supply

JAKARTA - Air Supply merilis lagu All Out of Love sebagai bagian dari album ‘Lost in Love’, pada 1980. Lirik lagu ciptaan Graham Russell dan Clive Davis itu menggambarkan perasaan seorang pria yang berusaha keras mendapatkan kembali hati kekasihnya.

Saat dirilis, All Out of Love sempat menduduki peringkat dua Billboard Hot 100. Sementara di Spotify, lagu ini tercatat sebagai single Air Supply yang paling banyak didengarkan dengan 527 juta stream.

All Out of Love-Air Supply

Intro

C G/B F/A F G C



Verse

F C

I'm lying alone with my head on the phone,

F C

Thinking of you 'til it hurts

F G/B

I know you hurt too, but what else can we do,

Am F G

Tormented and torn apart



F C

I wish I could carry your smile in my heart,

F C

For times when my life seems so low

F G/B

It would make me believe what tomorrow could bring,

Am F

When today doesn't really know,

G

Doesn’t really know

Chorus

C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G

I know you were right, believing for so long

C G/B

I'm all out of love, what am I without you,

F/A F G

I can't be too late to say that I was so

C

Wrong



Verse

F C

I want you to come back and carry me home,

F C

Away from these long, lonely nights

F G/B

I'm reaching for you. Are you feeling it too?

Am F G

Does the feeling seem oh, so right?



F C

And what would you say if I called on you now,

F C

And said that I can't hold on?

F G/B

There's no easy way, it gets harder each day,

Am F

Please love me or I'll be gone. I'll be

G

Gone



Chorus

C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G

I know you were right, believing for so long

C G/B

I'm all out of love, what am I without you,

F/A F G

I can't be too late to say that I was so

C

Wrong



Bridge

Am Em F Em

Oooohh, What are you thinking of

Dm Am

What are you thinking of

Em F Em

What are you thinking of

Dm F G F G

What are you thinking of



Chorus

C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G

I know you were right, believing for so long

C G/B

I'm all out of love, what am I without you,

F/A F G

I can't be too late I know I was so wrong



C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G

I know you were right, believing for so long

C G/B

I'm all out of love, what am I without you,

F/A F G

I can't be too late I know I was so wrong



C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G

I know you were right, believing for so long

C G/B

I'm all out of love, what am I without you,

F/A F G

I can't be too late to say that I was so wrong



C G/B

I'm all out of love, I'm so lost without you,

F/A F G C

I know you were right

Demikian lirik lagu dan chord gitar All Out of All dari Air Supply.*

(SIS)