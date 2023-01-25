LOS ANGELES - Oscar 2023 digelar pada 12 Maret 2023 dan disiarkan langsung dari Dolby Theater. Nominasi ajang bergensi film dunia pun telah diumumkan.

Sejumlah sineas perfilman Hollywood pun turut membanjiri kategori di ajang penghargaan internasional ini. Salah satunya yang menjadi sorotan ialah film Everything Everywhere All At Once dari rumah produksi A24.

Film yang menceritakan tentang dunia multiverse itu berhasil memborong nominasi di Piala Oscar 2023. Tak tanggung-tanggung, film tersebut masuk 11 dari 23 nominasi.

Selain itu, sederet film box office lainnya seperti Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2: The Way of Water hingga Elvis juga turut mewarna nominasi ajang penghargaan tersebut.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2023.

1. Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

2. Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

3. Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

4. Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

5. Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

6. Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

7. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

8. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

9. Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

10. Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

11. Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

12. Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

13. Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

14. Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

15. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

16. Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

17. Best Music (Original Song) “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Rihanna) “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj) “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren) “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga) “This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Son Lux) 18. Best Music (Original Score) All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans 19. Best Sound All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Elvis Top Gun: Maverick 20. Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick 21. Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse The Flying Sailor Ice Merchants My Year of Dicks An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake, and I Think I Believe It 22. Best Live Action Short Film An Irish Goodbye Ivalu Le Pupille Night Ride The Red Suitcase 23. Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers Haulout How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect Stranger at the Gate