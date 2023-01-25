LOS ANGELES - Oscar 2023 digelar pada 12 Maret 2023 dan disiarkan langsung dari Dolby Theater. Nominasi ajang bergensi film dunia pun telah diumumkan.
Sejumlah sineas perfilman Hollywood pun turut membanjiri kategori di ajang penghargaan internasional ini. Salah satunya yang menjadi sorotan ialah film Everything Everywhere All At Once dari rumah produksi A24.
Film yang menceritakan tentang dunia multiverse itu berhasil memborong nominasi di Piala Oscar 2023. Tak tanggung-tanggung, film tersebut masuk 11 dari 23 nominasi.
Selain itu, sederet film box office lainnya seperti Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2: The Way of Water hingga Elvis juga turut mewarna nominasi ajang penghargaan tersebut.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2023.
1. Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
2. Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
3. Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
4. Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
5. Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
6. Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
7. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
8. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
9. Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
10. Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
11. Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
12. Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
13. Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
14. Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
15. Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
16. Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
