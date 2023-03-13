LOS ANGELES - The Academy atau dikenal dengan Piala Oscar 2023 telah selesai digelar di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada Senin (13/3/2023).
Sejumlah aktor dan sutradara berbakat hingga film-film terbaik sukses memboyong piala bergengsi.
Bahkan, Everything Everywhere All At Once berhasil memborong sebanyak 5 penghargaan.
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Oscar 2023:
1. Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once
2. Best Director
Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
3. Best Actor
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
4. Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
6. Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
8. Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All At Once
