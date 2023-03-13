Share

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Oscar 2023, Film Everything Everywhere All At Once Tak Tertandingi

Melati Pratiwi, MNC Portal · Senin 13 Maret 2023 11:43 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 03 13 33 2780074 daftar-lengkap-pemenang-oscar-2023-film-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-tak-tertandingi-SguxBAlSxC.jpg Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Foto: IMDb)
A A A

LOS ANGELES - The Academy atau dikenal dengan Piala Oscar 2023 telah selesai digelar di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada Senin (13/3/2023).

Sejumlah aktor dan sutradara berbakat hingga film-film terbaik sukses memboyong piala bergengsi.

Bahkan, Everything Everywhere All At Once berhasil memborong sebanyak 5 penghargaan.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Oscar 2023:

1. Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. Best Director

Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. Best Actor

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

4. Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Foto: A24)

7. Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

8. Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

9. Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

10. Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu - RRR

11. Best Sound

Top Gun Maverick

12. Best Costume Design

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

13. Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

14. Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

15. Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro' Pinocchio

16. Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

17. Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny

18. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale

19. Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

20. Best Visual Effects

Avatar The Way of Water

21. Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

22. Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

23. Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - Jerman

1
2
Konten di bawah ini disajikan oleh Advertiser. Jurnalis Okezone.com tidak terlibat dalam materi konten ini.

Berita Terkait

Oscar 2023

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Komentar Irish Bella setelah Ammar Zoni Ditangkap Lagi karena Narkoba

Komentar Irish Bella setelah Ammar Zoni Ditangkap Lagi karena Narkoba

Ajukan Rehabilitasi, Keluarga Berharap Ammar Zoni Bisa Pulih dengan Olahraga

Ajukan Rehabilitasi, Keluarga Berharap Ammar Zoni Bisa Pulih dengan Olahraga

Oscar 2023 Berikan Bingkisan Fantastis Senilai Rp 1,9 Miliar, Apa saja Isinya?

Oscar 2023 Berikan Bingkisan Fantastis Senilai Rp 1,9 Miliar, Apa saja Isinya?

Popularitas Meredup, Arief Muhammad Pernah Jualan Sate Demi Sambung Hidup

Popularitas Meredup, Arief Muhammad Pernah Jualan Sate Demi Sambung Hidup

Kabar Radja Dapat Ancaman Pembunuhan di Malaysia, Begini Kata Ian Kasela

Kabar Radja Dapat Ancaman Pembunuhan di Malaysia, Begini Kata Ian Kasela

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini