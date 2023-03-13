LOS ANGELES - The Academy atau dikenal dengan Piala Oscar 2023 telah selesai digelar di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada Senin (13/3/2023).

Sejumlah aktor dan sutradara berbakat hingga film-film terbaik sukses memboyong piala bergengsi.

Bahkan, Everything Everywhere All At Once berhasil memborong sebanyak 5 penghargaan.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Oscar 2023:

1. Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. Best Director

Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. Best Actor

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

4. Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

8. Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

9. Best Original Score All Quiet on the Western Front 10. Best Original Song Naatu Naatu - RRR 11. Best Sound Top Gun Maverick 12. Best Costume Design Black Panther Wakanda Forever 13. Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse 14. Best Live Action Short Film An Irish Goodbye 15. Best Animated Feature Film Guillermo Del Toro' Pinocchio 16. Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front BACA JUGA: Momen Lady Gaga Tolong Fotografer yang Jatuh di Karpet Merah Oscar 2023 17. Best Documentary Feature Film Navalny 18. Best Makeup and Hairstyling The Whale 19. Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western Front 20. Best Visual Effects Avatar The Way of Water 21. Best Documentary Short Film The Elephant Whisperers 22. Best Film Editing Everything Everywhere All at Once 23. Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front - Jerman

