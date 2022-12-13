CALIFORNIA - Nominasi untuk penghargaan bergengsi Golden Globe Awards ke-80 telah diumumkan pada Senin, 12 Desember 2022 waktu setempat. Ajang Golden Globes 2023 sendiri diketahui akan digelar pada 10 Januari 2023 mendatang di Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, California.

Dilansir Just Jared, Selasa (13/12/22), jajaran nominasi film dan televisi yang dipilih oleh anggota Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) telah diumumkan. Sejumlah film dan pekerja sineas perfilman bahkan turut meramaikan nominasi ajang penghargaan tersebut.

Beberapa film fenomenal yang rilis pada 2022. Seperti Elvis, Top Gun, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hingga Avatar: The Way of Water juga turut menjadi nominasi ajang penghargaan Golden Globes tahun ini.

Ajang Golden Globes sendiri diketahui sempat tak disiarkan pada Januari 2022. Hal itu terjadi lantaran HFPA diisukan terlibat dalam kontroversi seputar kurangnya keragaman organisasi.

Meski begitu, Golden Globe Awards 2023 diketahui akan tetap berlangsung pada awal Januari 2023 mendatang.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2023:

Kategori Film





Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama Cate Blanchett, Tár Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes, The Menu Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said Best Original Score — Motion Picture Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans Best Original Song — Motion Picture "Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR Kategori Televisi

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday Best Television Series – Drama Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon Laura Linney, Ozark Imelda Staunton, The Crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Zendaya, Euphoria Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Black Bird Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Dropout Pam & Tommy The White Lotus Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy