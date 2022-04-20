JAKARTA - Penyanyi Novia Bachmid resmi merilis video musik lagu Before Night Falls di YouTube, pada 17 Maret 2022. Lagu itu merupakan OST film horor Menjelang Maghrib karya Helfi Kardit yang rilis di bioskop sejak 31 Maret silam.
Berikut lirik lagu Before Night Falls yang diciptakan oleh Lenggie Sukarya dan Yannie Sukarya.
Before night falls
Feel the change inside my heart.
It beats so fast that I just can't control.
Before night falls
I can hear the sound and whisper,
But I never try to listen that makes me feel so cold..
Try to feel
Try to see
Try to fly...
Before Night Falls I can feel the change of air
I can see the change of colors fill my soul.
Before night falls
I can hear the sound and whisper,
But I never try to listen, that makes me feel so cold..
Try to feel
Try to see
Try to fly...
Try to feel
Try to see
Let it fly...
Let it fly through your heart
Let it fly through your soul
Through your heart
Through your soul.....
Interlude
Earth is not ours alone, reserved to all the living
Earth is not ours alone.. reserved to all the living
Musik video Before NIght Falls dapat ditonton selengkapnya hanya di channel YouTube Novia Bachmid.
BACA JUGA:
Novia Bachmid Rilis MV Before Night Falls OST Menjelang Magrib
Sebelum Masuk Kristen, Istri Choky Sitohang Baca Alkitab Selama 6 Bulan
(SIS)