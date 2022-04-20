JAKARTA - Penyanyi Novia Bachmid resmi merilis video musik lagu Before Night Falls di YouTube, pada 17 Maret 2022. Lagu itu merupakan OST film horor Menjelang Maghrib karya Helfi Kardit yang rilis di bioskop sejak 31 Maret silam.

Berikut lirik lagu Before Night Falls yang diciptakan oleh Lenggie Sukarya dan Yannie Sukarya.

Before night falls

Feel the change inside my heart.

It beats so fast that I just can't control.

Before night falls

I can hear the sound and whisper,

But I never try to listen that makes me feel so cold..

Try to feel

Try to see

Try to fly...

Before Night Falls I can feel the change of air

I can see the change of colors fill my soul.

Before night falls

I can hear the sound and whisper,

But I never try to listen, that makes me feel so cold..

Try to feel

Try to see

Try to fly...

Try to feel

Try to see

Let it fly...

Let it fly through your heart

Let it fly through your soul

Through your heart

Through your soul.....

Interlude

Earth is not ours alone, reserved to all the living

Earth is not ours alone.. reserved to all the living

Musik video Before NIght Falls dapat ditonton selengkapnya hanya di channel YouTube Novia Bachmid.

(SIS)