SEOUL - Ajang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2021 sukses digelar di KBS Hall, Yeouido, Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada 26 November 2021. Pada ajang penghargaan film tersebut, Escape to Mogadishu memborong lima trofi.

Kelima trofi tersebut di antaranya: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Art Direction, dan Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film. Sukses tersebut hanya mampu disaingi oleh film The Book of Fish.

Seperti Escape to Mogadishu, film arahan Lee Joon Ik tersebut juga meraih lima trofi: Best Actor (Sol Kyung Gu), Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Music, dan Best Cinematography and Lighting.

Sementara itu, film Three Sister meraih dua penghargaan: Best Actress (Moon So Ri) dan Best Supporting Actress (Kim Sun Young). Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2021 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, Sabtu (27/11/2021).

Best Picture: Escape from Mogadishu

Best Director: Ryu Seung Wan (Escape from Mogadishu)

Best Actor: Sol Kyung Gu (The Book of Fish)

Best Actress: Moon So Ri (Three Sisters)

Best Supporting Actor: Heo Joon Ho (Escape from Mogadishu)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young (Three Sisters)

Best New Director: Park Ji Wan (The Day I Died: Unclosed Case)

Best New Actor: Jung Jae Kwang (Not Out)

Best New Actress: Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners)

Best Screenplay: Kim Se Kyum ( The Book of Fish)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Lee Wui Tae, Yoo Hyuk Joon (The Book of Fish)

Best Editing: Kim Jung Hoon (The Book of Fish)

Best Music: Bang Joon Suk (The Book Fish)

Best Art Direction: Kim Bo Mook (Escape from Mogadishu)

Best Technical Achievement: Jung Sung Jin, Jung Chul Min (Space Sweepers)

Best Short Film: Choi Min Young (Motorcycle and Hamburger)

Popular Star Award: Goo Kyo Hwan, Song Joong Ki, YoonA SNSD, Jeon Yeo Been

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: Escape from Mogadishu.*

Baca juga:

Film Jo In Sung 'Escape From Mogadishu' Capai 2 Juta Penonton dalam 17 Hari

Disemprot Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Habis-habisan, Doddy Sudrajat: Saya Salah Apa?



(SIS)