JAKARTA – Setelah lebih dari setengah dekade tak merilis karya, Adele si musisi asal Inggris bersuara emas akhirnya muncul kembali dengan single berjudul Easy On Me. Ditulis di tengah masa perceraian yang berat, lagu ini memiliki lirik yang berisi penjelasan kepada sang putra, Angelo, kenapa orang tuanya tak lagi bisa bersama.

Kini, lagu Easy On Me telah berhasil menjadi lebih dari sekadar penjelasan kepada Angelo, tapi juga kepada para pendengar di seluruh dunia. Lagu ini sudah berhasil memecahkan rekor Spotify dan ditonton sebanyak 45 juta kali di YouTube.

Dengan alunan piano yang merdu serta suara Adele yang khas, berikut ini lirik lagu Easy On Me yang menyayat hati, dikutip dari video musik resmi yang diunggah ke kanal YouTube Adele.

“Adele – Easy On Me”

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in the silence

Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

There ain't room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I've tried

I changеd who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't gеt the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

It probably doesn't even show

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

