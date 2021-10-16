JAKARTA – Setelah lebih dari setengah dekade tak merilis karya, Adele si musisi asal Inggris bersuara emas akhirnya muncul kembali dengan single berjudul Easy On Me. Ditulis di tengah masa perceraian yang berat, lagu ini memiliki lirik yang berisi penjelasan kepada sang putra, Angelo, kenapa orang tuanya tak lagi bisa bersama.
Kini, lagu Easy On Me telah berhasil menjadi lebih dari sekadar penjelasan kepada Angelo, tapi juga kepada para pendengar di seluruh dunia. Lagu ini sudah berhasil memecahkan rekor Spotify dan ditonton sebanyak 45 juta kali di YouTube.
Dengan alunan piano yang merdu serta suara Adele yang khas, berikut ini lirik lagu Easy On Me yang menyayat hati, dikutip dari video musik resmi yang diunggah ke kanal YouTube Adele.
“Adele – Easy On Me”
There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in the silence
Baby, let me in
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
There ain't room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I've tried
I changеd who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't gеt the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn't even show
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
