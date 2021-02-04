LOS ANGELES - Hollywood Foreign Press Assosiation (AFPA) telah mengumumkan nominasi untuk penghargaan tahunan Golden Globes ke-78 pada 3 Februari 2021 pagi waktu Amerika Serikat. Aktris Jessica Parker dan Taraji P. Henson yang membacakan nominasinya.

Pertama kalinya dalam sejarah Golden Globes, nominasi diumukan secara virtual karena mengikuti langkah-langkah keamanan saat ini selama pandemi COVID-19.

Puncak penganugerahan Golden Globe Awards 2021 juga akan diselenggarakan secara virtual pada Minggu, 24 Februari 2021 waktu AS. Acara akan dipandu oleh Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler untuk yang ke-4 kalinya.

Berikut ini daftar nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2021:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television:

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell: "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Television Series, Drama: "The Crown" "Lovecraft Country" "The Mandalorian" "Ozark" "Ratched" Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Sarah Paulson, "Ratched" Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor" Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule" Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" James Corden, "The Prom" Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Dev Patel, "Personal History of David Copperfield" Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs" Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" Best Motion Picture, Drama: "The Father" "Mank" "Nomadland" "Promising Young Woman" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Jared Leto, "The Little Things" Bill Murray, "On the Rocks" Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" Best Original Score, Motion Picture: "Mank" "The Midnight Sky" "News of the World" "Soul" "Tenet" Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Elle Fanning, "The Great" Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: "Normal People" "The Queen's Gambit" "Small Axe" "The Undoing" "Unorthodox" Best Supporting Actor, Television: John Boyega, "Small Axe" Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Jim Parsons, "Hollywood" Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing" Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" "Hamilton" "Music" "Palm Springs" "The Prom" Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" Olivia Colman, "The Father" Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian" Amanda Seyfried, "Mank" Helena Zengel, "News of the World" Best Picture, Foreign Language: "Another Round" "La Llorona" "The Life Ahead" "Minari" "Two of Us" Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Jack Fincher, “Mank” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" Best Supporting Actress, Television: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched" Best Original Song, Motion Picture: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday" Best Motion Picture, Animated: "The Croods: A New Age" "Onward" "Over the Moon" "Soul" "Wolfwalkers"