Lirik Stupid Love - Lady Gaga

Vania Ika Aldida, Jurnalis · Minggu 08 Maret 2020 16:36 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 08 205 2180016 lirik-stupid-love-lady-gaga-r0Kmll3qk2.jpg Lady Gaga di MV Stupid Love (Foto: YoutubeVEVO Lady Gaga)
LOS ANGELES - Lady Gaga membuat fansnya girang dengan merilis lagu baru berjudul Stupid Love. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album baru sang Mother Monster, Chromatica yang belum dirilis.

Sebelum resmi dirilis pada 27 Februari 2020, Stupid Love sempat bocor di internet pada Januari kemarin. Stupid Love sekaligus menjadi lagu pertama Gaga setelah terakhir merilis single I Will Always Love You pada 2018 silam.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu Stupid Love:

 

You're the one that I've been waiting for

Gotta quit this cryin', nobody's gonna

Heal me if I don't open the door

Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)

I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out

Look at me now

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah

All I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Now, it's time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late or

Could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)

I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out

Look at me now

'Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah

All I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah (Ooh-ooh)

Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I don't need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don't need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

I want your stupid love, love (Oh, oh, woo)

We got a stupid love, love (Love, love, oh)

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love

Lady Gaga

