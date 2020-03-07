nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik I Love Me - Demi Lovato

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Minggu 08 Maret 2020 07:04 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 07 205 2179858 lirik-i-love-me-demi-lovato-ighrlIcwkF.jpg Demi Lovato (Foto: YoutubeVevo Demi Lovato)
A A A
0 Komentar

LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato terus menandai comeback-nya ke industri musik Hollywood di awal 2020. Setelah tampil memukau di Grammy Awards, Demi kini merilis salah satu lagu dari album terbarunya yang belum dirilis.

Lagu baru Demi tersebut berjudul I Love Me. Sesuai judulnya, lagu ini menjadi cerminan Demi setelah berbagai masalah yang dihadapinya beberapa tahun belakangan dan tekadnya untuk lebih mencintai diri sendiri.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu I Love Me dari Demi Lovato:

 

Flippin' through all of these magazines

Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin'?myself?is?a felony

Jedi level?sabotage

Voices in my?head make up my entourage

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way too good at listening (Listening)

All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy)

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten even when I forget

I, I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)

I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(LID)

BERITA FOTO
+ 4

Duet Christina Aguilera-Demi Lovato Meriahkan Panggung Billboard Music Awards 2018

Keduanya tampil kompak dengan busana hitam yang dikenakannya saat membawakan "Fall In Line" di atas panggung Billboard Music Awards 2018.

Berita Terkait

Demi Lovato

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Korona Masih Mewabah, Super Junior hingga KCON 2020 Batalkan Konser di Jepang

Korona Masih Mewabah, Super Junior hingga KCON 2020 Batalkan Konser di Jepang

Lirik Lagu Drugs & the Internet - Lauv

Lirik Lagu Drugs & the Internet - Lauv

Lirik Lagu Never Worn White - Katy Perry

Lirik Lagu Never Worn White - Katy Perry

Up To The Sky, Cerita Perjuangan Hidup Ahmad Abdul

Up To The Sky, Cerita Perjuangan Hidup Ahmad Abdul

Lirik Lagu Melompat Lebih Tinggi - Sheila on 7

Lirik Lagu Melompat Lebih Tinggi - Sheila on 7

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini