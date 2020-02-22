Part Ed Sheeran:

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh

Part Justin Bieber:

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

When you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

Part Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber:

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh (No)

Part Justin Bieber:

I don't like nobody but you, it's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care

Part Ed Sheeran:

I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah

Part Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber:

'Cause I don't care (Don't care)

When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

(I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(aln)