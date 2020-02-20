Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Shout out to your mom and dad for making you

Standing ovation, they did a great job raising you

When I create, you're my muse

The kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Already pass, you don't need no approval

Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

You're my rock, my Colorado

Get that ring, just like Toronto

Love you now, a little more tomorrow

That's how I feel

Act like you know that you are

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (Whip it)

Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Asset)

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

No cap, no pretending

You don't need mentions (No cap)

Got them same goals, they don't wanna be independent

Tell them to mind your business

We in our feelings

It's fifty-fifty percent in (Fifty)

Attention, we need commitment

We gotta both admit it (Both)

It's funny we both listen (Both)

It's a blessing 'cause we both get it (Both)

You the best thing and I don't need a witness (Best thing)

I'ma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted (Perfect)

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter (No filter)

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer (Oh)

Shower you with all my attention (I will)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (You do)

Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Uh huh)

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (No mentions)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)

(That's all I plan to do, ooh)

