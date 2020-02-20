Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Shout out to your mom and dad for making you
Standing ovation, they did a great job raising you
When I create, you're my muse
The kind of smile that makes the news
Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets
Triple threat, you a boss, you a bae, you a beast
You make it easy to choose
You got a mean touch I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)
Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Already pass, you don't need no approval
Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal
Second to none, you got the upper hand now
Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now
You're my rock, my Colorado
Get that ring, just like Toronto
Love you now, a little more tomorrow
That's how I feel
Act like you know that you are
Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (Whip it)
Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Asset)
Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)
No cap, no pretending
You don't need mentions (No cap)
Got them same goals, they don't wanna be independent
Tell them to mind your business
We in our feelings
It's fifty-fifty percent in (Fifty)
Attention, we need commitment
We gotta both admit it (Both)
It's funny we both listen (Both)
It's a blessing 'cause we both get it (Both)
You the best thing and I don't need a witness (Best thing)
I'ma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted (Perfect)
Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter (No filter)
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer (Oh)
Shower you with all my attention (I will)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)
Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (You do)
Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Uh huh)
Make sure that you don't need no mentions (No mentions)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)
(That's all I plan to do, ooh)
WADUH! Justin Bieber Batal Konser di Asia
File Foto: Penyanyi Justin Bieber tampil pada sebuah acara di Las Vegas, Nevada, Amerika Serikat, 22 Mei 2016. Bieber membatalkan tur konsernya ke sejumlah negara di Asia, yakni Tokyo, Hong Kong, Filipina, Singapura dan terakhir Indonesia, tepatnya di Ancol Park, Jakarta Utara pada 10 Oktober 2017. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)