nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Intentions dari Justin Bieber

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Kamis 20 Februari 2020 22:38 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 20 205 2171780 lirik-lagu-intentions-dari-justin-bieber-f6a5yk1btI.jpg Justin Bieber (Foto: Instagram Justin Bieber)
A A A
0 Komentar

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

 

Shout out to your mom and dad for making you

Standing ovation, they did a great job raising you

When I create, you're my muse

The kind of smile that makes the news

 

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

 

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

 

Already pass, you don't need no approval

Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

 

You're my rock, my Colorado

Get that ring, just like Toronto

Love you now, a little more tomorrow

That's how I feel

Act like you know that you are

 

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (Whip it)

Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Asset)

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

 

No cap, no pretending

You don't need mentions (No cap)

Got them same goals, they don't wanna be independent

Tell them to mind your business

We in our feelings

It's fifty-fifty percent in (Fifty)

Attention, we need commitment

We gotta both admit it (Both)

It's funny we both listen (Both)

It's a blessing 'cause we both get it (Both)

You the best thing and I don't need a witness (Best thing)

I'ma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted (Perfect)

 

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter (No filter)

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer (Oh)

Shower you with all my attention (I will)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Yeah)

 

Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, got your own bread (You do)

Heart full of equity, you're an asset (Uh huh)

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (No mentions)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Only intentions)

(That's all I plan to do, ooh)

(aln)

BERITA FOTO
+ 4

WADUH! Justin Bieber Batal Konser di Asia

File Foto: Penyanyi Justin Bieber tampil pada sebuah acara di Las Vegas, Nevada, Amerika Serikat, 22 Mei 2016. Bieber membatalkan tur konsernya ke sejumlah negara di Asia, yakni Tokyo, Hong Kong, Filipina, Singapura dan terakhir Indonesia, tepatnya di Ancol Park, Jakarta Utara pada 10 Oktober 2017. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Berita Terkait

Justin Bieber

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu Godzilla dari Eminem

Lirik Lagu Godzilla dari Eminem

Suho Jadi Member ke-3 EXO yang Debut Solo

Suho Jadi Member ke-3 EXO yang Debut Solo

Gen Halilintar Klaim Buat Video Lagu Lagi Syantik Atas Permintaan Netizen

Gen Halilintar Klaim Buat Video Lagu Lagi Syantik Atas Permintaan Netizen

Berdalih Minim Pengetahuan Hukum, Gen Halilintar Sayangkan Gugatan Pihak Label

Berdalih Minim Pengetahuan Hukum, Gen Halilintar Sayangkan Gugatan Pihak Label

Pihak Label Tuding Gen Halilintar Lambat Selesaikan Masalah Hak Cipta Lagu

Pihak Label Tuding Gen Halilintar Lambat Selesaikan Masalah Hak Cipta Lagu

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini