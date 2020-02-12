nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Don't Start Now dari Dua Lipa

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Rabu 12 Februari 2020 20:59 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 12 205 2167556 lirik-lagu-don-t-start-now-dari-dua-lipa-J61lmCD7WG.jpg Dua Lipa (Foto: Instagram Dua Lipa)
JAKARTA - Lagu Don't Start Now dari Dua Lipa dirilis pada 11 November 2019. Meski telah dirilis sejak beberapa bulan lalu, lagu Don't Start Now masih digemari banyak orang. Terbukti, lagu Dua Lipa ini masih berada di posisi 9 chart Billboard. Berikut lirik Don't Start Now dari Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa


If you don't wanna see me

 

Did a full 180, crazy

Thinking 'bout the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe

But look at where I ended up

I'm all good already

So moved on, it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all, so

 

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up, don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don't start caring about me now

 

Aren't you the guy who tried to

Hurt me with the word "goodbye"?

Though it took some time to survive you

I'm better on the other side

I'm all good already

So moved on, it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all, so

 

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up, don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don't start caring about me now ('bout me now, 'bout me)

 

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Don't start now (oh)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out

I'm not where you left me at all, so

 

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up (don't show up), don't come out (don't come out)

Don't start caring about me now ('bout me now)

Walk away (walk away), you know how (you know how)

Don't start caring about me now (so)

 

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away (so)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away, oh

