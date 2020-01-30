Yummy - Justin Bieber
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the morning or late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
You ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the morning or late
Say the word, on my way
Standing up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminated, no disguise
And you ain't never running low on supplies
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hunnid racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy (and you stay flexing on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum (yeah)
That yummy, yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)
In the morning or late
Say the word, on my way
Hop in the Lambo, I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum, yum, whoa
Whoa-ooh
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy, yum
That yummy, yum
That yummy, yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)
In the morning or late
Say the word, on my way
(sus)
WADUH! Justin Bieber Batal Konser di Asia
File Foto: Penyanyi Justin Bieber tampil pada sebuah acara di Las Vegas, Nevada, Amerika Serikat, 22 Mei 2016. Bieber membatalkan tur konsernya ke sejumlah negara di Asia, yakni Tokyo, Hong Kong, Filipina, Singapura dan terakhir Indonesia, tepatnya di Ancol Park, Jakarta Utara pada 10 Oktober 2017. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)