nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Yummy, Justin Bieber

Hana Futari, Jurnalis · Kamis 30 Januari 2020 22:23 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 01 30 205 2160958 lirik-lagu-yummy-justin-bieber-HbgyfrJAwc.jpg Justin Bieber (Foto: Instagram @justinbieber)
A A A
0 Komentar

Yummy - Justin Bieber

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the morning or late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

You ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hunnid racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the morning or late

Say the word, on my way

Standing up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminated, no disguise

And you ain't never running low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hunnid racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy (and you stay flexing on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum (yeah)

That yummy, yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)

In the morning or late

Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo, I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum, yum, whoa

Whoa-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum

That yummy, yum

That yummy, yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (yeah babe)

In the morning or late

Say the word, on my way

(sus)

BERITA FOTO
+ 4

WADUH! Justin Bieber Batal Konser di Asia

File Foto: Penyanyi Justin Bieber tampil pada sebuah acara di Las Vegas, Nevada, Amerika Serikat, 22 Mei 2016. Bieber membatalkan tur konsernya ke sejumlah negara di Asia, yakni Tokyo, Hong Kong, Filipina, Singapura dan terakhir Indonesia, tepatnya di Ancol Park, Jakarta Utara pada 10 Oktober 2017. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Berita Terkait

Justin Bieber

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Target Chacha Sherly Usai Hengkang dari Trio Macan

Target Chacha Sherly Usai Hengkang dari Trio Macan

Lirik Lagu Favorite Sin, Marion Jola

Lirik Lagu Favorite Sin, Marion Jola

Lirik Lagu Zona Nyaman, Fourtwnty

Lirik Lagu Zona Nyaman, Fourtwnty

Dream Theater Akan Konser di Jakarta pada April 2020

Dream Theater Akan Konser di Jakarta pada April 2020

Perangi Perundungan, Nikki Thierry Usung Lagu Bye Bye

Perangi Perundungan, Nikki Thierry Usung Lagu Bye Bye

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini