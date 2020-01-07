nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Terbaru Marion Jola dan Tuan Tigabelas, Favorite Sin

Lidya Hidayati, Jurnalis · Selasa 07 Januari 2020 15:27 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 01 07 205 2150242 lirik-lagu-terbaru-marion-jola-dan-tuan-tigabelas-favorite-sin-YHkNrQEn59.png Marion Jola dalam Klip Favorite Sin. Foto : Istimewa
All of my life i've been searching for

some who gets me, accepts me,

finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked

Looking at hindsight

Now all seems right

Pre chorus:

Oh i was so wrong

You came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

You’re the one

I really want

I really need

Cause you’re an angel

Don’t ever

U go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic, I want you I need you here.

You light my fire

My angel

Oh you are

You’re my favorite sin

yoo girl you know i got you,right?

let me the one who hold your hand in the middle of the night

be the one who guard you

i'm a treat you right

yoo girl, don't stop

you make me fly so high

if loving you is wrong

baby, i don't want be right

so

mamacita

you're my senorita

every great king need a queen, so i need you

no matter where you go,

please take me with you

till the end of time, you're my only diva

1,2,3 and to the 4

do this one more time, let's go

(ABD)

