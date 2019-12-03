The Beatles - Let It Be
C G Am F C G F C Dm C **
C G Am F
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
C G F C Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
C G Am F
And in my hour of darkness, she is standing right in front of me
C G F C Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
C G Am F
And when the broken hearted people, living in the world agree
C G F C Dm C
There will be an answer, let it be
C G Am F
But though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they may see
C G F C Dm C
There will be an answer, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C
There will be an answer, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
C G Am F
And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me
C G F C Dm C
Shine on till tomorrow, let it be
C G Am F
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
C G F C Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C
There will be an answer, let it be
C Am G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C Dm C F Em Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
(ABD)