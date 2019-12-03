nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let It Be oleh The Beatles

Selasa 03 Desember 2019 10:58 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2019 12 03 205 2137269 kunci-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-let-it-be-oleh-the-beatles-mdPDu8HXU6.jpg The Beatles. Foto : Istimewa
A A A
0 Komentar

The Beatles - Let It Be 

C G Am F C G F C Dm C **

C G Am F

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And in my hour of darkness, she is standing right in front of me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And when the broken hearted people, living in the world agree

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C G Am F

But though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they may see

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me

C G F C Dm C

Shine on till tomorrow, let it be

C G Am F

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C F Em Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

(ABD)

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bila Rasaku Ini Rasamu oleh Kerispatih

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bila Rasaku Ini Rasamu oleh Kerispatih

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Moment In Time oleh Whitney Houston

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Moment In Time oleh Whitney Houston

Geisha Tampil Unik dalam Keranjingan Disko

Geisha Tampil Unik dalam Keranjingan Disko

Manggung di Indonesia, Boyband Jepang Ballistik Boyz Bikin Histeris Fans

Manggung di Indonesia, Boyband Jepang Ballistik Boyz Bikin Histeris Fans

Tutup Konser DAY6 di Jakarta, Young K Minta Penggemar Janji 2 Hal

Tutup Konser DAY6 di Jakarta, Young K Minta Penggemar Janji 2 Hal

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini