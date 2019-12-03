The Beatles - Let It Be

C G Am F C G F C Dm C **

C G Am F

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And in my hour of darkness, she is standing right in front of me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And when the broken hearted people, living in the world agree

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C G Am F

But though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they may see

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

C G Am F

And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me

C G F C Dm C

Shine on till tomorrow, let it be

C G Am F

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

C G F C Dm C

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C

There will be an answer, let it be

C Am G F C

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

C G F C Dm C F Em Dm C

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

(ABD)