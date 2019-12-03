[Verse]
A
Each day I live I want to be
E
A day to give the best of me
A D
I'm only one but not alone
E
My finest day is yet unknown
A
I broke my heart for every gain
E
To taste the sweet I faced the pain
A D
I rise and fall yet through it all
E
This must remains
[Chorus]
A E F#m
I want one moment in time
Bm E
When I'm more than I thought I could be
D E A E F#m
When all of my dreams are a heart beat away
Bm E
And the answers are all up to me
A E F#m
Give me one moment in time
Bm E
When I'm racing with destiny
D E A E F#m
Then in that one moment of time
Bm E A
I will feel, I will feel eternity
[Verse]
A
I've lived to be the very best
E
I want it all, no time for less
A D
I've laid the plans, now lay the chance
E
Here in my hands
[Chorus]
A E F#m
Give me one moment in time
Bm E
When I'm more than I thought I could be
D E A E F#m
When all of my dreams are a heart beat away
Bm E
And the answers are all up to me
A E F#m
Give me one moment in time
Bm E
When I'm racing with destiny
D E A E F#m
Then in that one moment of time
Bm E A
I will feel, I will feel eternity
[Bridge]
F A
You're a winner for lifetime
F E
If you seize that one moment in time
F
Make it shine
Bb F Gm
Give me one moment in time
Cm F
When I'm more than I thought I could be
Cm F Bb F Gm
When all of my dreams are a heart beat away
Cm F
And the answers are all up to me
[Chorus]
Bb F Gm
Give me one moment in time
Cm F
When I'm racing with destiny
Cm F Bb F Gm
Then in that one moment of time
Cm F Bb F Gm
I will be, I will be, I will be free
F Cm Bb
I will be, I will be free
(ABD)