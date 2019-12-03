[Verse]

A

Each day I live I want to be

E

A day to give the best of me

A D

I'm only one but not alone

E

My finest day is yet unknown

A

I broke my heart for every gain

E

To taste the sweet I faced the pain

A D

I rise and fall yet through it all

E

This must remains

[Chorus]

A E F#m

I want one moment in time

Bm E

When I'm more than I thought I could be

D E A E F#m

When all of my dreams are a heart beat away

Bm E

And the answers are all up to me

A E F#m

Give me one moment in time

Bm E

When I'm racing with destiny

D E A E F#m

Then in that one moment of time

Bm E A

I will feel, I will feel eternity

[Verse]

A

I've lived to be the very best

E

I want it all, no time for less

A D

I've laid the plans, now lay the chance

E

Here in my hands

[Chorus]

A E F#m

Give me one moment in time

Bm E

When I'm more than I thought I could be

D E A E F#m

When all of my dreams are a heart beat away

Bm E

And the answers are all up to me

A E F#m

Give me one moment in time

Bm E

When I'm racing with destiny

D E A E F#m

Then in that one moment of time

Bm E A

I will feel, I will feel eternity

[Bridge]

F A

You're a winner for lifetime

F E

If you seize that one moment in time

F

Make it shine

Bb F Gm

Give me one moment in time

Cm F

When I'm more than I thought I could be

Cm F Bb F Gm

When all of my dreams are a heart beat away

Cm F

And the answers are all up to me

[Chorus]

Bb F Gm

Give me one moment in time

Cm F

When I'm racing with destiny

Cm F Bb F Gm

Then in that one moment of time

Cm F Bb F Gm

I will be, I will be, I will be free

F Cm Bb

I will be, I will be free

(ABD)