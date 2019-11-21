nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lizzo Borong 8 Nominasi di Grammy Awards 2020, Ini Daftar Lengkapnya

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Kamis 21 November 2019 16:05 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2019 11 21 205 2132760 lizzo-borong-8-nominasi-di-grammy-awards-2020-ini-daftar-lengkapnya-2ITplQy6T3.jpg Grammys 2020 (Foto: Grammys)
LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards akhirnya mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasinya pada 20 November 2019. Ada 84 kategori yang nantinya akan dibacakan pada perhelatan akbar itu di Staples Center, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat pada 26 Januari 2020.

Melansir Elle, ada tiga penyanyi perempuan yang mendominasi di beberapa kategori Grammy Awards 2020. Mereka adalah Lizzo, Billie Eilish dan Ariana Grande.

Lagu Truth Hurts milik Lizzo mengantongi dua nominasi, diantaranya untuk Record of The Year dan Song Of The Year. Sementara itu, album Cuz I Love You ada di nominasi Album of The Year.

Bukan hanya lagunya yang berjaya, Lizzo juga masuk dalam jajaran nominasi The Best New Artist, Best Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, dan Best Urban Contemporary Album

Menyusul pesaing berikutnya, ada penyanyi muda Billie Eilish yang mendapatkan 5 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020. Lagu Bad Guy juga bersaing ketat dengan Truth Hurts di jajaran Record of The Year dan Song Of The Year.

Selain itu, Billie Eilish juga menjadi The Best New Artist bersama Rosalía, Yola, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, dan banyak lagi. Dua kategori lain yakni Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical dan Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sementara itu penyanyi langganan ajang penghargaan seperti Ariana Grande juga tak kehilangan pesonanya. Grande mengumpulkan 5 nominasi di Grammy Awards 2020.

Nominasi tersebut diantaranya Record of The Year, Album of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance untuk lagu 7 Rings. Selain itu, duetnya bersama Social House pada lagu Boyfriend mendapat nominasi Best Pop/Duo Performance.

Meramaikan nominasi Ariana Grande, lagu Thank U, Next ini juga masuk sebagai kandidat pemenang Best Pop Vocal Album.

Berikut 84 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020 yang dihimpun Okezone

1. Record Of The Year

Hey, Ma - Bon Iver

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Hard Place - H.E.R.

Talk - Khalid

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

2. Album Of The Year

I,I - Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

3. Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

Hard Place – H.E.R

Lover - Taylor Swift

Norman F***Ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - Lewis Capaldi

TRUTH HURTS - Lizzo

4. Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas x

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

TANK and The Bangas

Yola

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

SPIRIT - Beyoncé

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BOYFRIEND - Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

SÌ - Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé

Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas - John Legend

Walls - Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT - Ed Sheeran

LOVER - Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

Linked - Bonobo

Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers

Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza Featuring Good Boys

Underwater - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 - Apparat

No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume

Solace - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather – Tycho

Ini Dia Para Pemenang Grammy Awards ke-60, Bruno Mars Borong Penghargaan

Bruno Mars sabet penghargaan untuk nominasi Record of The Year, Album of the year"24K Magic" dan Song of the year "That's What I Like" pada Grammy Awards ke-60 di New York, Amerika Serikat, Minggu (28/1/2018) waktu setempat. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

