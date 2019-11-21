LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards akhirnya mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasinya pada 20 November 2019. Ada 84 kategori yang nantinya akan dibacakan pada perhelatan akbar itu di Staples Center, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat pada 26 Januari 2020.

Melansir Elle, ada tiga penyanyi perempuan yang mendominasi di beberapa kategori Grammy Awards 2020. Mereka adalah Lizzo, Billie Eilish dan Ariana Grande.

Lagu Truth Hurts milik Lizzo mengantongi dua nominasi, diantaranya untuk Record of The Year dan Song Of The Year. Sementara itu, album Cuz I Love You ada di nominasi Album of The Year.

Bukan hanya lagunya yang berjaya, Lizzo juga masuk dalam jajaran nominasi The Best New Artist, Best Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, dan Best Urban Contemporary Album

Menyusul pesaing berikutnya, ada penyanyi muda Billie Eilish yang mendapatkan 5 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020. Lagu Bad Guy juga bersaing ketat dengan Truth Hurts di jajaran Record of The Year dan Song Of The Year.

Selain itu, Billie Eilish juga menjadi The Best New Artist bersama Rosalía, Yola, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, dan banyak lagi. Dua kategori lain yakni Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical dan Best Pop Vocal Album. Sementara itu penyanyi langganan ajang penghargaan seperti Ariana Grande juga tak kehilangan pesonanya. Grande mengumpulkan 5 nominasi di Grammy Awards 2020. Baca Juga: Nominasi tersebut diantaranya Record of The Year, Album of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance untuk lagu 7 Rings. Selain itu, duetnya bersama Social House pada lagu Boyfriend mendapat nominasi Best Pop/Duo Performance. Meramaikan nominasi Ariana Grande, lagu Thank U, Next ini juga masuk sebagai kandidat pemenang Best Pop Vocal Album. Berikut 84 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020 yang dihimpun Okezone 1. Record Of The Year Hey, Ma - Bon Iver Bad Guy - Billie Eilish 7 Rings - Ariana Grande Hard Place - H.E.R. Talk - Khalid Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Truth Hurts – Lizzo Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee 2. Album Of The Year I,I - Bon Iver Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande I Used To Know Her - H.E.R. 7 - Lil Nas X Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend 3. Song Of The Year Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga Bad Guy - Billie Eilish Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker Hard Place – H.E.R Lover - Taylor Swift Norman F***Ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey SOMEONE YOU LOVED - Lewis Capaldi TRUTH HURTS - Lizzo 4. Best New Artist Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lil Nas x Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalía TANK and The Bangas Yola Pop 5. Best Pop Solo Performance SPIRIT - Beyoncé Bad Guy - Billie Eilish 7 Rings - Ariana Grande Truth Hurts - Lizzo You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift 6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance BOYFRIEND - Ariana Grande & Social House Sucker - Jonas Brothers Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album SÌ - Andrea Bocelli Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters A Legendary Christmas - John Legend Walls - Barbra Streisand 8. Best Pop Vocal Album The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT - Ed Sheeran LOVER - Taylor Swift DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC 9. Best Dance Recording Linked - Bonobo Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza Featuring Good Boys Underwater - RÜFÜS DU SOL Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign 10. Best Dance/Electronic Album LP5 - Apparat No Geography - The Chemical Brothers Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume Solace - RÜFÜS DU SOL Weather – Tycho