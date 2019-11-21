Bukan hanya lagunya yang berjaya, Lizzo juga masuk dalam jajaran nominasi The Best New Artist, Best Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, dan Best Urban Contemporary Album
Menyusul pesaing berikutnya, ada penyanyi muda Billie Eilish yang mendapatkan 5 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020. Lagu Bad Guy juga bersaing ketat dengan Truth Hurts di jajaran Record of The Year dan Song Of The Year.
Selain itu, Billie Eilish juga menjadi The Best New Artist bersama Rosalía, Yola, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, dan banyak lagi. Dua kategori lain yakni Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical dan Best Pop Vocal Album.
Sementara itu penyanyi langganan ajang penghargaan seperti Ariana Grande juga tak kehilangan pesonanya. Grande mengumpulkan 5 nominasi di Grammy Awards 2020.
Nominasi tersebut diantaranya Record of The Year, Album of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance untuk lagu 7 Rings. Selain itu, duetnya bersama Social House pada lagu Boyfriend mendapat nominasi Best Pop/Duo Performance.
Meramaikan nominasi Ariana Grande, lagu Thank U, Next ini juga masuk sebagai kandidat pemenang Best Pop Vocal Album.
Berikut 84 nominasi Grammy Awards 2020 yang dihimpun Okezone
1. Record Of The Year
Hey, Ma - Bon Iver
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Hard Place - H.E.R.
Talk - Khalid
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
2. Album Of The Year
I,I - Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend
3. Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
Hard Place – H.E.R
Lover - Taylor Swift
Norman F***Ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey
SOMEONE YOU LOVED - Lewis Capaldi
TRUTH HURTS - Lizzo
4. Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas x
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
TANK and The Bangas
Yola
Pop
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
SPIRIT - Beyoncé
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
BOYFRIEND - Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
SÌ - Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé
Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas - John Legend
Walls - Barbra Streisand
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT - Ed Sheeran
LOVER - Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance Recording
Linked - Bonobo
Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers
Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza Featuring Good Boys
Underwater - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5 - Apparat
No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) - Flume
Solace - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather – Tycho