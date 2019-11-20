[Verse 1]

Em Am

Lily was a little girl

D Bm

Afraid of the big, wide world

Em Am D

She grew up within her castle walls

Em Am

Now and then she tried to run

D Bm

And then on the night with the setting sun

Em

She went in the woods away

Am D

So afraid, all alone

[Pre-Chorus]

Em Am

They warned her, don't go there

D Bm

There's creatures who are hiding in the dark

Em Am

Then something came creeping

D N.C.

It told her, don't you worry just

[Chorus]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em Am D Bm

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Verse 2]

Em Am

She knew she was hypnotized

D Bm

And walking on cold thin ice

Em Am D

Then you broke, and she awoke again

Em Am

Then she ran faster than

D Bm

Start screaming, is there someone out there?

Em

Please help me

Am

Come get me

D N.C.

Behind her, she can hear it say

[Chorus]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em Am D Bm

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Bridge]

Em Am D Bm

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Outro]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am

Then she ran faster than

D Bm

Start screaming, is there someone out there?

Em

Please help me

Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

(ABD)