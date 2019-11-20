nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lily oleh Alan Walker dan Emelie Hollow

Rabu 20 November 2019 10:09 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2019 11 20 205 2132089 kunci-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-lily-oleh-alan-walker-dan-emelie-hollow-j2LexaCbaJ.png
A A A
0 Komentar

[Verse 1]

Em Am

Lily was a little girl

D Bm

Afraid of the big, wide world

Em Am D

She grew up within her castle walls

Em Am

Now and then she tried to run

D Bm

And then on the night with the setting sun

Em

She went in the woods away

Am D

So afraid, all alone

[Pre-Chorus]

Em Am

They warned her, don't go there

D Bm

There's creatures who are hiding in the dark

Em Am

Then something came creeping

D N.C.

It told her, don't you worry just

[Chorus]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em Am D Bm

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Verse 2]

Em Am

She knew she was hypnotized

D Bm

And walking on cold thin ice

Em Am D

Then you broke, and she awoke again

Em Am

Then she ran faster than

D Bm

Start screaming, is there someone out there?

Em

Please help me

Am

Come get me

D N.C.

Behind her, she can hear it say

[Chorus]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em Am D Bm

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Bridge]

Em Am D Bm

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Em Am D Bm

Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told

Em Am

And you'll be safe under my control

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

[Outro]

Em Am

Follow everywhere I go

D Bm

Top over the mountains or valley low

Em Am

Give you everything you've been dreaming of

D Em

Just let me in, ooh

Em Am

Then she ran faster than

D Bm

Start screaming, is there someone out there?

Em

Please help me

Am D Em

Just let me in, ooh

(ABD)

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Boyband TEMPT Segera Sapa Fans di Jakarta

Boyband TEMPT Segera Sapa Fans di Jakarta

Rayakan 20 Tahun Eksis, T-Five Siap Gelar Konser

Rayakan 20 Tahun Eksis, T-Five Siap Gelar Konser

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blackdog Led Zeppelin

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blackdog Led Zeppelin

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ningrat oleh Jamrud

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ningrat oleh Jamrud

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pelangi di Matamu oleh Jamrud

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pelangi di Matamu oleh Jamrud

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini