[Verse 1]
Em Am
Lily was a little girl
D Bm
Afraid of the big, wide world
Em Am D
She grew up within her castle walls
Em Am
Now and then she tried to run
D Bm
And then on the night with the setting sun
Em
She went in the woods away
Am D
So afraid, all alone
[Pre-Chorus]
Em Am
They warned her, don't go there
D Bm
There's creatures who are hiding in the dark
Em Am
Then something came creeping
D N.C.
It told her, don't you worry just
[Chorus]
Em Am
Follow everywhere I go
D Bm
Top over the mountains or valley low
Em Am
Give you everything you've been dreaming of
D Em
Just let me in, ooh
Em Am D Bm
Everything you wantin' gonna be the magic story you've been told
Em Am
And you'll be safe under my control
D Em Am D Bm
Just let me in, ooh
Em Am D Em
Just let me in, ooh
[Verse 2]
Em Am
She knew she was hypnotized
D Bm
And walking on cold thin ice
Em Am D
Then you broke, and she awoke again
Em Am
Then she ran faster than
D Bm
Start screaming, is there someone out there?
Em
Please help me
Am
Come get me
D N.C.
Behind her, she can hear it say
[Chorus]
[Bridge]
Em Am D Bm
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Em Am D Bm
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Em Am D Bm
[Outro]
Em Am
Follow everywhere I go
D Bm
Top over the mountains or valley low
Em Am
Give you everything you've been dreaming of
D Em
Just let me in, ooh
Em Am
Em
Please help me
Am D Em
Just let me in, ooh
(ABD)