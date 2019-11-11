F Dm C x4
F Dm
When I look into your eyes
C
I can see a love restrained
F Dm
But darling when I hold you
C
Don't you know I feel the same
Dm G
Cause nothin' last forever
C
And we both know hearts can change
Dm G
And it's hard to hold a candle
C
In the cold november rain
F Dm
We've been through this such a long, long time
C
Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah
F
But lovers always come and lovers always go
Dm C
And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today
Walkin' away
F
If we could take the time to lay it on the line
Dm
I could rest my head
C
Just knowin' that you were mine
All mine
Dm G
So if you want to love me
C Em Am Em
Then darlin' don't refrain
Dm G
Or I'll just end up walkin'
C Em Am Em
In the cold november rain
F G
Do you need sometime on your own?
F G
Do you need sometime all alone?
F G
Everybody needs sometime on their own
F G
Don't you know you need sometime all alone
Em F C
I know it's hard to keep and open heart
Em F Dm
When even friends seem out to harm you
Em F C
But if you could heal a broken heart
Em F G
Wouldn't time be out to charm you
Lead :::::
F Dm C x2
Dm G C x2
F G
Sometimes I need sometime on my own
F G
Sometimes I need sometime all alone
F G
Everybody needs sometime on their own
F G
Don't you know you need sometime all alone
Lead :::::
F-Dm-C x2
F Dm
And when your fears subside
C
And shadows still remains, oh yeah
F Dm
I know that you can love me
C
When there's no one left to blame
Dm G
So never mind the darkness
C
We still can find a way
Dm G
Cause nothin' lasts forever
C Em Am Em
Even cold november rain
F G C Em Am Em
F G C
Dark Solo ::::::
Start :::
Cm G# A# x4
Evil :::
Cm G G# A# G# A# Cm x4