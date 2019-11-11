F Dm C x4

F Dm

When I look into your eyes

C

I can see a love restrained

F Dm

But darling when I hold you

C

Don't you know I feel the same

Dm G

Cause nothin' last forever

C

And we both know hearts can change

Dm G

And it's hard to hold a candle

C

In the cold november rain

F Dm

We've been through this such a long, long time

C

Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah

F

But lovers always come and lovers always go

Dm C

And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today

Walkin' away

F

If we could take the time to lay it on the line

Dm

I could rest my head

C

Just knowin' that you were mine

All mine

Dm G

So if you want to love me

C Em Am Em

Then darlin' don't refrain

Dm G

Or I'll just end up walkin'

C Em Am Em

In the cold november rain

F G

Do you need sometime on your own?

F G

Do you need sometime all alone?

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

Em F C

I know it's hard to keep and open heart

Em F Dm

When even friends seem out to harm you

Em F C

But if you could heal a broken heart

Em F G

Wouldn't time be out to charm you

Lead :::::

F Dm C x2

Dm G C x2

F G

Sometimes I need sometime on my own

F G

Sometimes I need sometime all alone

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

Lead :::::

F-Dm-C x2

F Dm

And when your fears subside

C

And shadows still remains, oh yeah

F Dm

I know that you can love me

C

When there's no one left to blame

Dm G

So never mind the darkness

C

We still can find a way

Dm G

Cause nothin' lasts forever

C Em Am Em

Even cold november rain

F G C Em Am Em

F G C

Dark Solo ::::::

Start :::

Cm G# A# x4

Evil :::

Cm G G# A# G# A# Cm x4

November Rain merupakan sebuah lagu hit yang ada di album "Use Your Illusion I" atau album ketiga dari Guns N' Roses yang dirilis pada 1991. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Axl Rose, vokalis Guns N' Roses dan berdurasi panjang yaitu 8:56 menit. Bisa dibilang ini merupakan salah satu lagu rock ballad atau slow rock terpanjang yang pernah ada. Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis di awal era 90an, Guns N' Roses sendiri masih pada formasi lawas yaitu Axl Rose sebagai vokalis, kemudian Slash posisi gitar utama atau lead gitar, Izzy Stradlin rhythm gitar, Duff McKagan posisi bass, Dizzy Reed keyboards, dan Matt Sorum sebagai drummer. Band legendaris ini mengalami beberapa kali pergantian personel dari masa ke masa, namun hebatnya hingga sekarang Guns N' Roses masih tetap eksis di belantika musik rock dunia. Sebagai salah satu lagu slow rock legendaris dunia, "November Rain" dianggap sebagai musik berkualitas oleh para musisi top dunia. Dentingan piano bagian intro dari Axl Rose yang terdengar sunyi diikuti suara drum dari Matt Sorum yang menghentakan jiwa. Selain itu karakter vokal Axl Rose yang sangat khas juga membuat lagu ini membuat bulu kuduk makin merinding. Juga petikan interlude solo gitar dari Slash yang mampu memberikan nuansa tersendiri untuk lagu ini.