The Greatest Showman - Never Enough

[Verse]

G D Em C

I'm trying to hold my breath

Am C G

Let it stay this way

D

Can't let this moment end

G D Em

You set off a dream with me

C G

Getting louder now

D

Can you hear it echoing?

Em

Take my hand

C G

Will you share this with me?

D

'Cause darling without you

[Chorus: Loren Allred:]

G

All the shine of a thousand spotlights

D

All the stars we steal from the night-sky

Am Em

Will never be enough

C

Never be enough

G

Towers of gold are still too little

D

These hands could hold the world but it'll

Am Em

Never be enough

C

Never be enough

[Post-Chorus: Loren Allred:]

C

For me

G

Never, never

D

Never, never

Em C

Never, for me

For me

G

Never enough

D

Never enough

Em

Never enough

C

For me

For me

For me

[Chorus: Loren Allred]

G

All the shine of a thousand spotlights

D

All the stars we steal from the nightsky

Am Em

Will never be enough

C

Never be enough

G

Towers of gold are still too little

D

These hands could hold the world but it'll

Am Em

Never be enough

C

Never be enough

[Post-Chorus: Loren Allred]

C

For me

G

Never, never

D

Never, never

Em C

Never, for me

For me

G

Never enough

Never, never

D

Never enough

Never, never

Em

Never enough

C

For me

For me

For me

[Outro: Loren Allred]

G

For me

(ABD)