The Greatest Showman - Never Enough
[Verse]
G D Em C
I'm trying to hold my breath
Am C G
Let it stay this way
D
Can't let this moment end
G D Em
You set off a dream with me
C G
Getting louder now
D
Can you hear it echoing?
Em
Take my hand
C G
Will you share this with me?
D
'Cause darling without you
[Chorus: Loren Allred:]
G
All the shine of a thousand spotlights
D
All the stars we steal from the night-sky
Am Em
Will never be enough
C
Never be enough
G
Towers of gold are still too little
D
These hands could hold the world but it'll
Am Em
Never be enough
C
Never be enough
[Post-Chorus: Loren Allred:]
C
For me
G
Never, never
D
Never, never
Em C
Never, for me
For me
G
Never enough
D
Never enough
Em
Never enough
C
For me
For me
For me
[Chorus: Loren Allred]
G
All the shine of a thousand spotlights
D
All the stars we steal from the nightsky
Am Em
Will never be enough
C
Never be enough
G
Towers of gold are still too little
D
These hands could hold the world but it'll
Am Em
Never be enough
C
Never be enough
[Post-Chorus: Loren Allred]
C
For me
G
Never, never
D
Never, never
Em C
Never, for me
For me
G
Never enough
Never, never
D
Never enough
Never, never
Em
Never enough
C
For me
For me
For me
[Outro: Loren Allred]
G
For me
(ABD)