JAKARTA - Pada 2 November 2019, girlband ITZY akan menyambangi Indonesia untuk pertama kalinya. Girlband berisi lima member itu datang ke Tanah Air dalam rangka showcase bertajuk 'ITZY? ITZY! di Jakarta'.

Baca Juga: Asyik, ITZY Akan Gelar Showcase Pertama di Indonesia

Kabar baik ini pertama diumumkan langsung oleh JYP Entertainment selaku agensi ITZY. Mecimapro sebagai promotor lokal lantas mengumumkan tanggal dan lokasi showcase ITZY.

"ITZY PREMIERE SHOWCASE TOUR 'ITZY? ITZY!' IN JAKARTA, Sabtu, 2 November 2019 (18.30) di Plenary Hall, JCC. MIDZY! Tandai kalender kalian," demikian pengumuman Mecimapro.

ITZY dipastikan akan membawakan lagu-lagu hits mereka dalam showcase mendatang. Salah satu lagu hits ITZY adalah single debut mereka, yakni DALLA DALLA.

Menyambut showcase ITZY di Jakarta, tak ada salahnya untuk MIDZY (sebutan fans ITZY) untuk menghafalkan serta memahami lirik DALLA DALLA. Berikut Okezone menuliskannya untuk anda.

LIRIK

(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)

(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)

People look at me, and they tell me

Wemoman bogo naega nallari gattaeyo

So what? Shingyeong an sseo

I'm sorry I don't care, don't care, really don't care, because

Sarang ttawie mongmaeji ana

Sesangen jaeminneun ge deo mana

Eonnideuri malhae cheoldeullyeomyeon meoreottae

I'm sorry sorry cheoldeul saenggak eopseoyo nope

Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun

Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma

Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

I love myself

Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah

I love myself

Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah

Nan neorang dalla dalla yeah

Bad, bad, I'm sorry I'm bad, I'm just the way I am

Nam shingyeong sseugo salgin akkaweo

Hago shipeun il hagido bappa

My life nae mamdaero sal geoya malliji ma

Nan teukbyeolhanikka yeah

Namdeure shiseon jungyochi ana

Nae Style-i joa geuge nanikka

Eonnideuri malhae naega neomu dangdolhadae

I'm sorry sorry bakkeul saenggak eopseoyo nope

Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun

Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma

Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

Don't care what people say naneun naega ara

I'm talking to myself gijukji ma jeolttaero

Gogaereul deulgo ni kkomeul jjocha

Just keep on dreaming

Keep your chin up, we got your back

Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming

Keep your chin up, we got your back

Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming

Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun

Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma

Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya

(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)

I love myself

Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah

I love myself

Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah

Nan neorang dalla dalla yeah

TERJEMAHAN

(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)

(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)

People look at me, and they tell me

They look at my looks alone and say I'm a punk

So what? I don't care, I'm sorry

I don't care, don't care, really don't care, because

I don't care for love

There's much more fun out there in the world

Sisters tell me I still have a long way to become mature

I'm sorry sorry, I don't want to be mature, nope

Just pretty but not attractive at all

I'm different from the kids

I'm different

Don't measure me by your standards alone

I love being myself, I'm nobody else

I'm different

I love myself

Something's different about me, yeah

I love myself

Something's different about me, yeah

I'm different from you, yeah

Bad, bad I'm sorry I'm bad, I'm just the way I am

It's such a little time to care about what others think

I'm busy doing what I want to do

My life, I will live my own way, don't you care

Cause I'm special, yeah

I don't care about what others think

I like my style cause that's me

Sisters tell me I'm daring

I'm sorry sorry, I don't want to change, nope

Just pretty but not attractive at all

I'm different from the kids

I'm different

Don't measure me by your standards alone

I love being myself, I'm nobody else

I'm different

Don't care what people say, I know myself

I'm talking to myself, keep your head up

Hold your head up and go after your dreams

Just keep on dreaming

Keep your chin up, we got your back

Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming

Keep your chin up, we got your back

Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming

Just pretty but not attractive at all

I'm different from the kids

I'm different

Don't measure me by your standards alone

I love being myself, I'm nobody else

I'm different

I love myself

Something's different about me, yeah

I love myself

Something's different about me, yeah

I'm different from you, yeah