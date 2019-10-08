Kabar baik ini pertama diumumkan langsung oleh JYP Entertainment selaku agensi ITZY. Mecimapro sebagai promotor lokal lantas mengumumkan tanggal dan lokasi showcase ITZY.
"ITZY PREMIERE SHOWCASE TOUR 'ITZY? ITZY!' IN JAKARTA, Sabtu, 2 November 2019 (18.30) di Plenary Hall, JCC. MIDZY! Tandai kalender kalian," demikian pengumuman Mecimapro.
ITZY dipastikan akan membawakan lagu-lagu hits mereka dalam showcase mendatang. Salah satu lagu hits ITZY adalah single debut mereka, yakni DALLA DALLA.
Menyambut showcase ITZY di Jakarta, tak ada salahnya untuk MIDZY (sebutan fans ITZY) untuk menghafalkan serta memahami lirik DALLA DALLA. Berikut Okezone menuliskannya untuk anda.
LIRIK
(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)
(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)
People look at me, and they tell me
Wemoman bogo naega nallari gattaeyo
So what? Shingyeong an sseo
I'm sorry I don't care, don't care, really don't care, because
Sarang ttawie mongmaeji ana
Sesangen jaeminneun ge deo mana
Eonnideuri malhae cheoldeullyeomyeon meoreottae
I'm sorry sorry cheoldeul saenggak eopseoyo nope
Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun
Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma
Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
I love myself
Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah
I love myself
Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah
Nan neorang dalla dalla yeah
Bad, bad, I'm sorry I'm bad, I'm just the way I am
Nam shingyeong sseugo salgin akkaweo
Hago shipeun il hagido bappa
My life nae mamdaero sal geoya malliji ma
Nan teukbyeolhanikka yeah
Namdeure shiseon jungyochi ana
Nae Style-i joa geuge nanikka
Eonnideuri malhae naega neomu dangdolhadae
I'm sorry sorry bakkeul saenggak eopseoyo nope
Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun
Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma
Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
Don't care what people say naneun naega ara
I'm talking to myself gijukji ma jeolttaero
Gogaereul deulgo ni kkomeul jjocha
Just keep on dreaming
Keep your chin up, we got your back
Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming
Keep your chin up, we got your back
Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming
Yeppeugiman hago maeryeogeun eomneun
Aedeulgwa nan dalla dalla dalla
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
Ni gijune nal matchuryeo haji ma
Nan jigeum naega joa naneun naya
(DDA-DDA-LA DDA-LA DDA-LA)
I love myself
Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah
I love myself
Nan mweonga dalla dalla yeah
Nan neorang dalla dalla yeah
TERJEMAHAN
(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)
(DDA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA-DDA-LA)
People look at me, and they tell me
They look at my looks alone and say I'm a punk
So what? I don't care, I'm sorry
I don't care, don't care, really don't care, because
I don't care for love
There's much more fun out there in the world
Sisters tell me I still have a long way to become mature
I'm sorry sorry, I don't want to be mature, nope
Just pretty but not attractive at all
I'm different from the kids
I'm different
Don't measure me by your standards alone
I love being myself, I'm nobody else
I'm different
I love myself
Something's different about me, yeah
I love myself
Something's different about me, yeah
I'm different from you, yeah
Bad, bad I'm sorry I'm bad, I'm just the way I am
It's such a little time to care about what others think
I'm busy doing what I want to do
My life, I will live my own way, don't you care
Cause I'm special, yeah
I don't care about what others think
I like my style cause that's me
Sisters tell me I'm daring
I'm sorry sorry, I don't want to change, nope
Just pretty but not attractive at all
I'm different from the kids
I'm different
Don't measure me by your standards alone
I love being myself, I'm nobody else
I'm different
Don't care what people say, I know myself
I'm talking to myself, keep your head up
Hold your head up and go after your dreams
Just keep on dreaming
Keep your chin up, we got your back
Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming
Keep your chin up, we got your back
Keep your head up, just keep on dreaming
Just pretty but not attractive at all
I'm different from the kids
I'm different
Don't measure me by your standards alone
I love being myself, I'm nobody else
I'm different
I love myself
Something's different about me, yeah
I love myself
Something's different about me, yeah
I'm different from you, yeah