JAKARTA - Rich Brian, belakangan ini menjadi topik pembicaraan kalangan pencinta musik hingga politikus tanah air. Betapa tidak, lewat karyanya, Rich Brian terbilang sukses hingga mancanegara.

Sempat bertemu dengan Presiden RI Joko Widodo di istana negara, kiprah Rich Brian semakin moncer.

Salah satu lagu yang kini tengah dinikmati masyarakat adalah Kids. Ya, lagu dengan lirik full bahasa Inggris tersebut justru berlatar video kehidupan di Indonesia.

Bagi anda yang penasaran dengan lirik yang dinyanyikan rapper muda Rich Brian, berikut Okezone menyajikan lirik lagu Kids dari Rich Brian:

I'm putting numbers on the board

And blowing more digits

I haven't started man

These are just the before pictures

Shoutout my parents

My mother gave birth to four winners

I love the players and the game

It's always cold benches

Been in the studio

I forgot how to sleep

Now try to make an album they forget 'bout in a week

They say the fruit never 'gon fall far from the tree

I used to be the kid

Now the kids want to be me

Trippin' 'bout my future like way before there was cameras

Hella plans on my calendar

'fore I went all professional

Less souls to trust

Man these people makin' me cynical

More copycats and less people sounding original

Same destination

We just took different routes

F**k being one of the greatest

I'm trying to be the greatest one

I ain't saying I ain't grateful for everything I've become

But the throne is more comfortable

Than this chair I'm sittin' on

My name is Brian

Cold bars is what I'm known for

If my vision is scaring me

Then I don't go for it

Remember my first days here when it was all foreign

Now I'm on TV with James Corden

That s**t was crazy

Just got a place with a backyard

I feel amazing

Nothing can get between me and the dreams I'm chasin'

Ain't got the time for partying

No more gettin' wasted

Unless you got the 1942

Man then get the chaser

You hating on me

But you know I gotta do big in your city

I'm the king of a continent

These rappers trying to make the trending topic

Why the state of music going south?

But I don't even want to talk about it

Let's talk about

Nah, let's talk about it

Before all these folks decide its cool to give a f**k about it

Everyone's trying to make hits

I'm just trying to making music

You know, the kind that makes you feel when you listen to it?

I'm the youngest child

I don't need more attention

You're writing some bulls**t

I write the lyrics meant for the captions

I'm making songs that'll probably outlive us for generations

Started off as the sailor

Now look at me, I'm the captain

I won't lie, this s**t is fun

Tell these Asian kids they could do what they want

Might steal the mic at the Grammys just to say we won

That everyone can make it

Don't matter where you from

[Bridge]

Can't forget about the day that Sean called me

Talkin' 'bout a vision that he's dreaming

Man I love him like a brother

And we thought we 'gon be covered

Just a man with a vision

Who mastered in causing trouble

Man I can't see the finish line

Fall back, fall back

I ain't f**kin' 'round this time

Did God know he created a legend in '99?

F**k pretending on the track

Man I mean every single line

[Verse 2]

Touchdown, never holding back

Shining like some bust down

Sailing 'round without a map

Been a underdog

Now it's time to let me quarterback

Killin' s**t in uncharted territories

Man this s**t get hella boring

Whole country of people proud

So I'm never worried

Glad you're sitting through the credits

Man this is my story

The type of s**t that made me cry when I record it

This the type of s**t that still 'gon make me cry even when I'm 40

RIP Nipsey, RIP Mac

These inspirations always 'gon motivate me to rap

Let's celebrate their lives

And the people that they impact

The marathon continues

Ain't no way we lookin' back

Amazon Prime flow

You know I always deliver

Requires for a chance just to feel somethin' better

Generations to sacrifice

Generasi hingga pengorbanan

So I'll always remember

Jadi Aku akan selalu ingat

This that circle of life s**t

That hold me up like I'm Simba

They told me I ain't welcome

I'm here to stay, and my visa says so

Just wait and see who's songs they 'gon blast up in the headphones

Come back like every couple years

To destroy like tornadoes

Victorious tropical flow coming straight from Indo

These playas only solely wrote it

ust get cut and disposed

Their spotlight is dimming

My features so bright that they glow

You want the blueprint for impossible

I'll let it show

Remember when Pac said

"The concrete grows a rose"