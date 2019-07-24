Sempat bertemu dengan Presiden RI Joko Widodo di istana negara, kiprah Rich Brian semakin moncer.
Salah satu lagu yang kini tengah dinikmati masyarakat adalah Kids. Ya, lagu dengan lirik full bahasa Inggris tersebut justru berlatar video kehidupan di Indonesia.
Bagi anda yang penasaran dengan lirik yang dinyanyikan rapper muda Rich Brian, berikut Okezone menyajikan lirik lagu Kids dari Rich Brian:
I'm putting numbers on the board
And blowing more digits
I haven't started man
These are just the before pictures
Shoutout my parents
My mother gave birth to four winners
I love the players and the game
It's always cold benches
Been in the studio
I forgot how to sleep
Now try to make an album they forget 'bout in a week
They say the fruit never 'gon fall far from the tree
I used to be the kid
Now the kids want to be me
Trippin' 'bout my future like way before there was cameras
Hella plans on my calendar
'fore I went all professional
Less souls to trust
Man these people makin' me cynical
More copycats and less people sounding original
Same destination
We just took different routes
F**k being one of the greatest
I'm trying to be the greatest one
I ain't saying I ain't grateful for everything I've become
But the throne is more comfortable
Than this chair I'm sittin' on
My name is Brian
Cold bars is what I'm known for
If my vision is scaring me
Then I don't go for it
Remember my first days here when it was all foreign
Now I'm on TV with James Corden
That s**t was crazy
Just got a place with a backyard
I feel amazing
Nothing can get between me and the dreams I'm chasin'
Ain't got the time for partying
No more gettin' wasted
Unless you got the 1942
Man then get the chaser
You hating on me
But you know I gotta do big in your city
I'm the king of a continent
These rappers trying to make the trending topic
Why the state of music going south?
But I don't even want to talk about it
Let's talk about
Nah, let's talk about it
Before all these folks decide its cool to give a f**k about it
Everyone's trying to make hits
I'm just trying to making music
You know, the kind that makes you feel when you listen to it?
I'm the youngest child
I don't need more attention
You're writing some bulls**t
I write the lyrics meant for the captions
I'm making songs that'll probably outlive us for generations
Started off as the sailor
Now look at me, I'm the captain
I won't lie, this s**t is fun
Tell these Asian kids they could do what they want
Might steal the mic at the Grammys just to say we won
That everyone can make it
Don't matter where you from
[Bridge]
Can't forget about the day that Sean called me
Talkin' 'bout a vision that he's dreaming
Man I love him like a brother
And we thought we 'gon be covered
Just a man with a vision
Who mastered in causing trouble
Man I can't see the finish line
Fall back, fall back
I ain't f**kin' 'round this time
Did God know he created a legend in '99?
F**k pretending on the track
Man I mean every single line
[Verse 2]
Touchdown, never holding back
Shining like some bust down
Sailing 'round without a map
Been a underdog
Now it's time to let me quarterback
Killin' s**t in uncharted territories
Man this s**t get hella boring
Whole country of people proud
So I'm never worried
Glad you're sitting through the credits
Man this is my story
The type of s**t that made me cry when I record it
This the type of s**t that still 'gon make me cry even when I'm 40
RIP Nipsey, RIP Mac
These inspirations always 'gon motivate me to rap
Let's celebrate their lives
And the people that they impact
The marathon continues
Ain't no way we lookin' back
Amazon Prime flow
You know I always deliver
Requires for a chance just to feel somethin' better
Generations to sacrifice
Generasi hingga pengorbanan
So I'll always remember
Jadi Aku akan selalu ingat
This that circle of life s**t
That hold me up like I'm Simba
They told me I ain't welcome
I'm here to stay, and my visa says so
Just wait and see who's songs they 'gon blast up in the headphones
Come back like every couple years
To destroy like tornadoes
Victorious tropical flow coming straight from Indo
These playas only solely wrote it
ust get cut and disposed
Their spotlight is dimming
My features so bright that they glow
You want the blueprint for impossible
I'll let it show
Remember when Pac said
"The concrete grows a rose"