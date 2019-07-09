nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Senorita Shawn Mendes feat Camila Cabello

Hana Futari, Jurnalis · Selasa 09 Juli 2019 11:58 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2019 07 09 205 2076487 lirik-dan-chord-gitar-se-orita-shawn-mendes-feat-camila-cabello-xNFZoqBHae.jpg Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello. (Foto: Instagram)
LOS ANGELES – Pada 20 Juni 2019, Shawn Mendes dan Camila Cabello resmi merilis single duet berjudul Señorita. Lagu tersebut bercerita tentang pria dan wanita yang tengah dimabuk cinta. Sementara dalam bahasa Spanyol, senorita dapat diartikan sebagai perempuan. 

Lagu bernuansa Pop itu memang cukup menyita perhatian pencinta musik dan sukses menggaet lebih dari 200 juta penonton sejak diunggah 9 hari lalu di YouTube Shawn Mendes. Tak hanya itu, proyek yang berbuah isu pacaran itu hingga kini telah disukai lebih dari 7,6 juta pengguna YouTube.  

Lirik dan chord lagu Señorita:

[Intro]

Am

I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am

Late in Miami

C

The air was hot from summer rains

Sweat drippin' off me

F

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

Em G

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no

Am

Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand

C F

Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la

Em G

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

Am

I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am

You know I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am C

Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change

You say we're just friends

F

But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la

Em G

God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh

Am

Hooked on your lips, undress me

C

Hooked on your tongue

G

Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop

Am

I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G Am

Ooh,You know I love it when you call me señorita

C

I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya

F

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It's true, la-la-la

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Am C

All along I've been coming for ya (For you)

F

And I hope it means something to you

Em

Call my name, I'll be coming for ya

G

Calling for ya

Am

For ya

C

For ya (Oh, she loves it when I come)

F

For ya

Em

Ooh, I should be runnin'

G Am

Ooh, you keep me comin' for ya

