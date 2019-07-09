Lagu bernuansa Pop itu memang cukup menyita perhatian pencinta musik dan sukses menggaet lebih dari 200 juta penonton sejak diunggah 9 hari lalu di YouTube Shawn Mendes. Tak hanya itu, proyek yang berbuah isu pacaran itu hingga kini telah disukai lebih dari 7,6 juta pengguna YouTube.
Lirik dan chord lagu Señorita:
[Intro]
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
Late in Miami
C
The air was hot from summer rains
Sweat drippin' off me
F
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no
Am
Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand
C F
Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la
Em G
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am
You know I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am C
Locked in the hotel, there's just somethings that never change
You say we're just friends
F
But friends don't know the way you taste, la-la-la
Em G
God knows it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall, ooh
Am
Hooked on your lips, undress me
C
Hooked on your tongue
G
Ooh, love your kiss is deadly, don't stop
Am
I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G Am
Ooh,You know I love it when you call me señorita
C
I wish it wasn't so damn hard to leave ya
F
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It's true, la-la-la
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Am C
All along I've been coming for ya (For you)
F
And I hope it means something to you
Em
Call my name, I'll be coming for ya
G
Calling for ya
Am
For ya
C
For ya (Oh, she loves it when I come)
F
For ya
Em
Ooh, I should be runnin'
G Am
Ooh, you keep me comin' for ya
