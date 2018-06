We are so happy to see so there’s so much love and kind words on the social media the last 2 days. Everyone is talking about forgiveness. Let’s accept one another and forgive each other, not only in the spirit of the Hari Raya celebration, but throughout our daily life. Let’s make this world a better place to live in......😇 . 📸 @lovebynpm Stylist @ramadicandra MUA @rommyandreass

A post shared by Aline Adita (@aline_adita) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT