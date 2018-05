Ever wonder, “How does Ryan Reynolds dance so beautifully? Did he have 8 bones surgically removed from his body in order to move as if a graceful swan had sex with Fred Astaire?” The answer may surprise you. Yes. I did have 8 bones removed from my body. But the dancing was all @yanismarshall. This man is not just a dancer... he’s an elite athlete, hero, and all around hilarious person. Follow him on Instagram. Put him in movies. Throw confetti at his feet when you see him. He is a gift to this weary world. #Deadpool2

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 3, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT