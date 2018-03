Here we go again Parafamily! We wouldn’t leave you hanging just like that. Your sparks of hope kept us going and now we’re thrilled to tell you that Paramore will indeed make a return to Indonesia. Can’t wait see you once again! ______ Here we go again, Parafamily! Kami punya kabar baik untuk kalian! Akhirnya kami bisa mengumumkan bahwa Paramore akan kembali ke Indonesia. Can't wait to see you, Parafamily! . . . #MCMLive #SonicLiveAsia #POP #paramore2jkt

A post shared by MCM Live (@mcm.live) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:22pm PST