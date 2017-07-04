LIRIK LAGU: Kendrick Lamar - Humble

JAKARTA - Rapper Kendrick Lamar kembali duduk di tangga lagu Billboards Hot 100 lewat lagu terbarunya berjudul Humble dari album "Damn". Setelah sukses berada di posisi puncak sejak perilisan, kini posisinya tak lepas dari urutan 10 besar. Saat ini Humble berada di urutan keenam, bersebelahan dengan Shape of You milik Ed Sheeran.

Humble hadir dengan irama hip-hop trap dan mengisahkan tentang kebaikan wanita pada seorang pria yang dikemas dengan gaya bercerita. Yuk, simak lirik Humble berikut ini.

Nobody pray for me, it been that day for me, waaaaay (yeah, yeah!)

Aye, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances

Finesse a nigga with some counterfeits

But now I'm counting this

Parmesan where my accountant lives in fact I'm down at this

D'usśe with my boo bae, tastes like kool aid for the analysts

Girl, I can buy your ass the world with my paystub

Ooh that pussy good, won't you sit it on my taste bloods

I get way too petty once you let me do the extras

Pull up on your block, then break it down we playing Tetris

A.M. to the P.M., P.M. to the A.M. funk

Piss out your per diem you just gotta hate em, funk

If I quit your BM I still ride Mercedes, funk

If I quit this season I still be the greatest, funk

My left stroke just went viral

Right stroke put lil baby in a spiral

Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note

It's levels to it, you and I know, bitch be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down,

(Hol' up lil bitch, hol' up, lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down (sit down hol' up lil bitch)

Be humble (bitch)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch sit down

Lil bitch (hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down (hol' up sit down lil bitch)

(Sit down lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) bitch, sit down

(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

Who dat nigga thinking that he fronting on man man (man man)

Get the fuck off my stage, I'm the sandman (sandman)

Get the fuck off my dick, that ain't right

I make a play fucking up your whole life

I'm so fucking sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks

Still will take you down right on your mamma's couch in polo socks, aye

This shit way too crazy, aye

You do not amaze me, aye

I blew cool from AC, aye

Obama just paged me, aye

I don't fabricate it, aye

Most of ya'll be faking, aye

I stay modest bout it, aye

She elaborate it, aye

This that Grey Poupon, that Evian, that Ted Talk, aye

Watch my soul speak, you let the meds talk, aye

If I kill a nigga it won't be the alcohol, aye

I'm the realest nigga after all, bitch be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down,

(Hol' up lil bitch, hol' up, lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down (sit down hol' up lil bitch)

Be humble (bitch)

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch sit down

(Lil bitch) (hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) sit down

(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down (hol' up sit down lil bitch)

(Sit down lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) bitch, sit down

(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble

(Hol' up bitch) sit down

(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up