LIRIK LAGU: Kendrick Lamar - Humble

JAKARTA - Rapper Kendrick Lamar kembali duduk di tangga lagu Billboards Hot 100 lewat lagu terbarunya berjudul Humble dari album "Damn". Setelah sukses berada di posisi puncak sejak perilisan, kini posisinya tak lepas dari urutan 10 besar. Saat ini Humble berada di urutan keenam, bersebelahan dengan Shape of You milik Ed Sheeran.
Humble hadir dengan irama hip-hop trap dan mengisahkan tentang kebaikan wanita pada seorang pria yang dikemas dengan gaya bercerita. Yuk, simak lirik Humble berikut ini.
Nobody pray for me, it been that day for me, waaaaay (yeah, yeah!)
Aye, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances
Finesse a nigga with some counterfeits
But now I'm counting this
Parmesan where my accountant lives in fact I'm down at this
D'usśe with my boo bae, tastes like kool aid for the analysts
Girl, I can buy your ass the world with my paystub
Ooh that pussy good, won't you sit it on my taste bloods
I get way too petty once you let me do the extras
Pull up on your block, then break it down we playing Tetris
A.M. to the P.M., P.M. to the A.M. funk
Piss out your per diem you just gotta hate em, funk
If I quit your BM I still ride Mercedes, funk
If I quit this season I still be the greatest, funk
My left stroke just went viral
Right stroke put lil baby in a spiral
Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note
It's levels to it, you and I know, bitch be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down,
(Hol' up lil bitch, hol' up, lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down (sit down hol' up lil bitch)
Be humble (bitch)
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch sit down
Lil bitch (hol' up lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) sit down
(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down (hol' up sit down lil bitch)
(Sit down lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) bitch, sit down
(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)
Who dat nigga thinking that he fronting on man man (man man)
Get the fuck off my stage, I'm the sandman (sandman)
Get the fuck off my dick, that ain't right
I make a play fucking up your whole life
I'm so fucking sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks
Still will take you down right on your mamma's couch in polo socks, aye
This shit way too crazy, aye
You do not amaze me, aye
I blew cool from AC, aye
Obama just paged me, aye
I don't fabricate it, aye
Most of ya'll be faking, aye
I stay modest bout it, aye
She elaborate it, aye
This that Grey Poupon, that Evian, that Ted Talk, aye
Watch my soul speak, you let the meds talk, aye
If I kill a nigga it won't be the alcohol, aye
I'm the realest nigga after all, bitch be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down,
(Hol' up lil bitch, hol' up, lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down (sit down hol' up lil bitch)
Be humble (bitch)
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) bitch sit down
(Lil bitch) (hol' up lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up) be humble
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) sit down
(Hol' up lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up bitch) sit down (hol' up sit down lil bitch)
(Sit down lil bitch) be humble
(Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up lil bitch) bitch, sit down