LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards telah rampung digelar di Cryto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 4 Februari 2024. Phoebe Bridgers menjadi bintang dengan memenangkan empat trofi.
SZA, boygenius, Killer Mike, Victoria Monet, dan soundtrack Barbie masing-masing memenangkan tiga penghargaan. Sementara Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, dan Taylor Swift memboyong pulang masing-masing dua trofi.
Taylor Swift juga mencatatkan sejarah di Grammy Awards dengan menjadi musisi pertama yang meraih empat penghargaan Album of the Year. Dia juga mengumumkan akan merilis album baru pada April mendatang.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2024 seperti dikutip dari New York Times, pada Senin (5/2/2024):
1.Record of The Year Flowers/Miley Cyrus
2.Album of The Year ‘Midnights’/Taylor Swift
3.Song of The Year What Was I Made For?/OST Barbie/Billie Eilish O’Connell dan Finneas O’Connell
4.Best New Artist Victoria Monet
5.Producer of The Year Non-Classical Jack Antonoff
6.Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical Theron Thomas
7.Best Pop Solo Performance Flowers/Miley Cyrus
8.Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Ghost in the Machine/SZA feat Phoebe Bridgers
9.Best Pop Vocal Album ‘Midnights’/Taylor Swift
10.Best Dance/Electronic Recording Rumble/Skrillex, Fred again, Flowdan
11.Best Pop Dance Recording Padam Padam/Kylie Minogue
12.Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2002)/Fred again
13.Best Rock Performance Not Strong Enough/boygenius
14.Best Metal Performance 72 Seasons/Metallica
15.Best Rock Song Not Strong Enough/Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus
16.Best Rock Album This Is Why/Paramore
17.Best Alternative Music Performance This Is Why/Paramore
18.Best Alternative Music Album ‘The Record’/boygenius
19.Best R&B Performance ICU/Coco Jones
20.Best Traditional R&B Performance Good Morning/PJ Morton feat Susan Carol
21.Best R&B Song Snooze/Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe, Leon Thomas
22.Best Progressive R&B Album ‘SOS’/SZA
23.Best R&B Album ‘Jaguar II’/Victoria Monet
24.Best Rap Performance Scientists & Engineers/Killer Mike feat Andre 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane
25.Best Melodic Rap Performance All My Life/Lil Durk feat J.Cole
26.Best Rap Song Scientists & Engineers/Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, dan Dion Wilson
27.Best Rap Album Michael/Killer Mike
28.Best Spoken Word Poetry Album The Light Inside/J.Ivy
29.Best Jazz Performance Tight/Samara Joy
30.Best Jazz Vocal Album ‘How Love Begins’/Nicole Zuraitis