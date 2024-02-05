Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

74 Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift Catat Sejarah Baru

Tangguh Yudha , Jurnalis-Senin, 05 Februari 2024 |15:13 WIB
74 Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift Catat Sejarah Baru
74 pemenang Grammy Awards 2024. (Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy)
A
A
A

LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards telah rampung digelar di Cryto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, pada 4 Februari 2024. Phoebe Bridgers menjadi bintang dengan memenangkan empat trofi. 

SZA, boygenius, Killer Mike, Victoria Monet, dan soundtrack Barbie masing-masing memenangkan tiga penghargaan. Sementara Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, dan Taylor Swift memboyong pulang masing-masing dua trofi.

Taylor Swift juga mencatatkan sejarah di Grammy Awards dengan menjadi musisi pertama yang meraih empat penghargaan Album of the Year. Dia juga mengumumkan akan merilis album baru pada April mendatang. 

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2024 seperti dikutip dari New York Times, pada Senin (5/2/2024):

1.Record of The Year Flowers/Miley Cyrus

2.Album of The Year ‘Midnights’/Taylor Swift

3.Song of The Year What Was I Made For?/OST Barbie/Billie Eilish O’Connell dan Finneas O’Connell

4.Best New Artist Victoria Monet

5.Producer of The Year Non-Classical Jack Antonoff

6.Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical Theron Thomas

7.Best Pop Solo Performance Flowers/Miley Cyrus

8.Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Ghost in the Machine/SZA feat Phoebe Bridgers

9.Best Pop Vocal Album ‘Midnights’/Taylor Swift

10.Best Dance/Electronic Recording Rumble/Skrillex, Fred again, Flowdan

11.Best Pop Dance Recording Padam Padam/Kylie Minogue

12.Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2002)/Fred again

13.Best Rock Performance Not Strong Enough/boygenius

14.Best Metal Performance 72 Seasons/Metallica

15.Best Rock Song Not Strong Enough/Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus

16.Best Rock Album This Is Why/Paramore

17.Best Alternative Music Performance This Is Why/Paramore

18.Best Alternative Music Album ‘The Record’/boygenius

19.Best R&B Performance ICU/Coco Jones

20.Best Traditional R&B Performance Good Morning/PJ Morton feat Susan Carol

21.Best R&B Song Snooze/Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe, Leon Thomas

22.Best Progressive R&B Album ‘SOS’/SZA

23.Best R&B Album ‘Jaguar II’/Victoria Monet

24.Best Rap Performance Scientists & Engineers/Killer Mike feat Andre 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane

25.Best Melodic Rap Performance All My Life/Lil Durk feat J.Cole

26.Best Rap Song Scientists & Engineers/Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, dan Dion Wilson

27.Best Rap Album Michael/Killer Mike

28.Best Spoken Word Poetry Album The Light Inside/J.Ivy

29.Best Jazz Performance Tight/Samara Joy

30.Best Jazz Vocal Album ‘How Love Begins’/Nicole Zuraitis

