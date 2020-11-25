LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards ke-63 akan digelar pada 31 Januari 2021. Daftar lengkap nominasi untuk ajang bergengsi tersebut pun telah diumumkan pada Selasa, (24/11/2020).

Penyanyi Beyonce kali ini memimpin dengan sembilannominasi secara keseluruhan, salah satunya di Song of The Year untuk Black Parade. Sementara itu Taylor Swiftberada di urutan ke-2 terbanyak bersama Roddy Ricch dengan masing-masing enam nominasi.

Berikut daftar nominasi Grammy Awards ke-63 dari laman grammy.com, Rabu (25/11/2020).

1. Album of the Year

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III - Haim

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Folklore - Taylor Swift

2. Record of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

3.Song of the year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Circles - Post Malone

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Everything I Want - Billie Eilish

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R

If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

4. Best new artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

5. Best pop solo performance

Yummy - Justin Bieber

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

6. Best pop duo/group performance

Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Dynamite - BTS

Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

7. Best pop vocal album

Changes - Justin Bieber

Chromatica - Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Fine Line - Harry Styles

Folklore - Taylor Swift

8. Best progressive R&B album

Chilombo - Jhene Aiko

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals - Free Nationals

F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is - Thundercat

9. Best rap song

The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

10. Best rap album

Black Habits - D Smoke

Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

King's Disease - Nas

The Allegory - Royce da 5'9

11. Best melodic rap performance

Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown - Anderson .Paak

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room - Travis Scott

12. Best dance recording

On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece

My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai

The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi

Both of Us - Jayda G

10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

13. Best dance/electronic album

Kick I - Arca

Planet's Mad - Baauer

Energy - Disclosure

Bubba - Kaytranada

Food Faith - Madeon

14. Best rock performance

Shameika - Fiona Apple

Not - Big Thief

Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps - Haim

Stay High - Brittany Howard

Daylight - Grace Potter

15. Best metal performance

Bodycount - Bum Rush

Code Orange - Underneath

The In-between - In This Moment

Bloodmoney - Poppy

Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip

16. Best rock album

A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC

Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight - Grace Potter

Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal - The Strokes

17. Best alternative album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

Hyperspace - Beck

Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime - Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

18. Best R&B performance

Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

Black Parade - Beyoncé

All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head - Brittany Howard

See Me - Emily King

19. Best country album

Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

Nightfall - Little Big Town

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

20. Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark

When My Army Prays - Vince Gill

Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

21. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

All Night - Brothers Osborne

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Ocean - Lady A

Sugar Coat - Little Big Town

Some People Do - Old Dominion

22. Best musical theatre album

Amelie

American Utopia on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Little Shop of Horrors

23. Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

24. Best music video

Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé

Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake

Lockdown - Anderson .Paak

Adore You - Harry Styles

Goliath - Woodkid