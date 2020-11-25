LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards ke-63 akan digelar pada 31 Januari 2021. Daftar lengkap nominasi untuk ajang bergengsi tersebut pun telah diumumkan pada Selasa, (24/11/2020).
Penyanyi Beyonce kali ini memimpin dengan sembilannominasi secara keseluruhan, salah satunya di Song of The Year untuk Black Parade. Sementara itu Taylor Swiftberada di urutan ke-2 terbanyak bersama Roddy Ricch dengan masing-masing enam nominasi.
Berikut daftar nominasi Grammy Awards ke-63 dari laman grammy.com, Rabu (25/11/2020).
1. Album of the Year
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas - Black Pumas
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III - Haim
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Folklore - Taylor Swift
2. Record of the year
Black Parade - Beyoncé
Colors - Black Pumas
Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Circles - Post Malone
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
3.Song of the year
Black Parade - Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Everything I Want - Billie Eilish
I Can't Breathe - H.E.R
If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
4. Best new artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
5. Best pop solo performance
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
6. Best pop duo/group performance
Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite - BTS
Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
7. Best pop vocal album
Changes - Justin Bieber
Chromatica - Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Fine Line - Harry Styles
Folklore - Taylor Swift
8. Best progressive R&B album
Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals - Free Nationals
F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is - Thundercat
9. Best rap song
The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
10. Best rap album
Black Habits - D Smoke
Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
King's Disease - Nas
The Allegory - Royce da 5'9
11. Best melodic rap performance
Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room - Travis Scott
12. Best dance recording
On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece
My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai
The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us - Jayda G
10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
13. Best dance/electronic album
Kick I - Arca
Planet's Mad - Baauer
Energy - Disclosure
Bubba - Kaytranada
Food Faith - Madeon
14. Best rock performance
Shameika - Fiona Apple
Not - Big Thief
Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps - Haim
Stay High - Brittany Howard
Daylight - Grace Potter
15. Best metal performance
Bodycount - Bum Rush
Code Orange - Underneath
The In-between - In This Moment
Bloodmoney - Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip
16. Best rock album
A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC
Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight - Grace Potter
Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal - The Strokes
17. Best alternative album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
Hyperspace - Beck
Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime - Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
18. Best R&B performance
Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
Black Parade - Beyoncé
All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head - Brittany Howard
See Me - Emily King
19. Best country album
Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
Nightfall - Little Big Town
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
20. Best Country Solo Performance
Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark
When My Army Prays - Vince Gill
Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
21. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
All Night - Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean - Lady A
Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
Some People Do - Old Dominion
22. Best musical theatre album
Amelie
American Utopia on Broadway
Jagged Little Pill
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Little Shop of Horrors
23. Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
24. Best music video
Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé
Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
Adore You - Harry Styles
Goliath - Woodkid