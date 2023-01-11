LOS ANGELES - Golden Globes 2023 melahirkan sederet pemenang. Golden Globes 2023 dipandu oleh Jerrod Carmichael dan berlangsung di Beverly Hotel, California, Amerika Serikat, Rabu (11/1/2023).

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Kategori Film

1. Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Fabelmans

2. Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

3. Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985

3. Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

4. Best Director — Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

5. Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

7. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

8. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

11. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

12. Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

13. Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Kategori Televisi 1. Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary 2. Best Television Series – Drama House of the Dragon 3. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Kevin Costner, Yellowstone 4. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Zendaya, Euphoria 5. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Jeremy Allen White, The Bear 7. Best Supporting Actor, Television Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) 8. Best Supporting Actress, Television Julia Garner (Ozark) 9. Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television The White Lotus 10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 11. Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout 12. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus 13. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird 14. Carol Burnett Award Ryan Murphy 15. Cecil D. DeMille Award Eddie Murphy