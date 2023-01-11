Share

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Award 2023

Melati Pratiwi, MNC Portal · Rabu 11 Januari 2023 14:52 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 11 206 2744304 daftar-lengkap-pemenang-golden-globe-award-2023-BpXO6uBRhv.jpg Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023 (Foto: ist)
A A A

LOS ANGELES - Golden Globes 2023 melahirkan sederet pemenang. Golden Globes 2023 dipandu oleh Jerrod Carmichael dan berlangsung di Beverly Hotel, California, Amerika Serikat, Rabu (11/1/2023).

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Kategori Film

1. Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Fabelmans

2. Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

3. Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985

3. Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

4. Best Director — Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

5. Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

7. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

8. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

11. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

12. Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

13. Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Baca Juga: Lindungi Diri dan Keluarga, Liburan Tanpa Curiga

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

Kategori Televisi

1. Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

2. Best Television Series – Drama

House of the Dragon

3. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

4. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

5. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

7. Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

8. Best Supporting Actress, Television

Julia Garner (Ozark)

9. Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The White Lotus

10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

11. Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

12. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

13. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

14. Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy

15. Cecil D. DeMille Award

Eddie Murphy

1
2

Berita Terkait

Golden Globes Awards

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Jenna Ortega Berharap Wednesday Season 2 Lebih Horor

Jenna Ortega Berharap Wednesday Season 2 Lebih Horor

Syuting bareng Anjing, Abidzar Al Ghifari Selalu Cuci Tangan Pakai Tanah

Syuting bareng Anjing, Abidzar Al Ghifari Selalu Cuci Tangan Pakai Tanah

Ok Taecyeon Jadi Manusia Vampir dalam Drama My Heart is Beating

Ok Taecyeon Jadi Manusia Vampir dalam Drama My Heart is Beating

Choi Hyun Wook Bakal Gabung Drama D.P Season 2

Choi Hyun Wook Bakal Gabung Drama D.P Season 2

Kim Jung Hyun dan Im Soo Hyang Ditakdirkan Bersama di Drama Kokdu: Season of Deity

Kim Jung Hyun dan Im Soo Hyang Ditakdirkan Bersama di Drama Kokdu: Season of Deity

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini