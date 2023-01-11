LOS ANGELES - Golden Globes 2023 melahirkan sederet pemenang. Golden Globes 2023 dipandu oleh Jerrod Carmichael dan berlangsung di Beverly Hotel, California, Amerika Serikat, Rabu (11/1/2023).
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023.
Kategori Film
1. Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Fabelmans
2. Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
3. Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985
3. Best Motion Picture — Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
4. Best Director — Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
5. Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
7. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
8. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
11. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
12. Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
13. Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
