NEWARK - MTV Video Music Awards 2022 sukses digelar di The Prudential Center, New Jersey, Amerika Serikat, pada 28 Agustus 2022. Dalam ajang tersebut, sederet musisi Asia berhasil masuk nominasi dan membawa pulang penghargaan, seperti BTS, BLACPINK, Stray Kids, hingga Seventeen.

Tak cuma industri musik Korea, para musisi Hollywood juga tak mau kalah unjuk prestasi. Salah satunya, rapper asal Amerika Serikat seperti Lil Nas X yang meraih penghargaan terbanyak dari ajang tersebut.

Berikut daftar pemenang MTV VMA 2022 seperti dikutip dari Variety, pada Senin (29/8/2022).

1.Best Alternative Winner - Maneskin

2.Best Metaverse Performance - BLACKPINK

3.PUSH Performance of The Year - SEVENTEEN

4.Best Collaboration - INDUSTRY BABY (Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow)

5.Best Longform Video - All To Well (Taylor Swift)

6.Album of The Year - Harry's House (Harry Style)

7.Best K-Pop Winner - LALISA (Lisa BLACKPINK)

8.Video for Good - About Damn Time (Lizzo)

9.Best Latin - Envolver (Anitta)

10.Best Hip Hop - Do We Have a Problem (Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby)

11.Song of Summer - First Class (Jack Harlow)

12.Best New Artist - Dove Cameron

13.Group of The Year - BTS

14. Song of The Year - Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

15.Best R&B - Out of Time (The Weeknd)

16.Best Pop - As It Was (Harry Styles)

17.Best Direction - All To Well (Taylor Swift)

18.Best ArtDirection - INDUSTRY BABY (Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow)

19.Best Visual Effects - INDUSTRY BABY (Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow)

20.Best Choreography - Woman (Doja Cat)

21.Best Editing - Saoko (Rosalia)

22.Video of The Year - All To Well (Taylor Swift).

BACA JUGA: Geser Foo Fighters, BTS Bawa Pulang Trofi Group of The Year MTV VMA 2022

BACA JUGA: Jadi Maskot Astronaut di MTV VMA 2022, Penampilan Johnny Depp Tuai Kritik

(SIS)