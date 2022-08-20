JAKARTA - BLACKPINK akhirnya merilis lagu terbaru mereka, Pink Venom, pada 19 Agustus 2022. Dalam 24 jam setelah dirilis, lagu itu telah membukukan lebih dari 86 juta penayangan di YouTube.

Lagu itu juga berhasil mendominasi chart iTunes Top Songs di 69 negara berbeda. Penasaran dengan lirik lagu ini? Berikut detailnya.

Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

Intro

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

Verse 1

Kick in the door, waving the coco

Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul

saenggak malgo

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok

One by one, then two by two

Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung

Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji

Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me

Pre-Chorus

Ja oneul bamiya nan

Dogeul pumeun kkot

Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum

Look what you made us do

Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire

Janinhal mankeum areumdawo

I bring the pain like

Chorus

This, that pink vеnom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Verse 2

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rest in peace, please light up a candle

This the life of a vandal, masked up and

I'm still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh

Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it

I'm riding

Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky

And I'm wilding, styling on them

and there's no chance

'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

Pre-Chorus

Ja oneul bamiya

Nan dogeul pumeun kkot

Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum

Look what you made us do

Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire

Janinhal mankeum areumdawo

I bring the pain like

