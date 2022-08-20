JAKARTA - BLACKPINK akhirnya merilis lagu terbaru mereka, Pink Venom, pada 19 Agustus 2022. Dalam 24 jam setelah dirilis, lagu itu telah membukukan lebih dari 86 juta penayangan di YouTube.
Lagu itu juga berhasil mendominasi chart iTunes Top Songs di 69 negara berbeda. Penasaran dengan lirik lagu ini? Berikut detailnya.
Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
Intro
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
Verse 1
Kick in the door, waving the coco
Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul
saenggak malgo
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok
One by one, then two by two
Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung
Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji
Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me
Pre-Chorus
Ja oneul bamiya nan
Dogeul pumeun kkot
Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum
Look what you made us do
Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire
Janinhal mankeum areumdawo
I bring the pain like
Chorus
This, that pink vеnom
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Verse 2
Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo
Rest in peace, please light up a candle
This the life of a vandal, masked up and
I'm still in CELINE
Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh
Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it
I'm riding
Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky
And I'm wilding, styling on them
and there's no chance
'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance
Pre-Chorus
Ja oneul bamiya
Nan dogeul pumeun kkot
Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum
Look what you made us do
Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire
Janinhal mankeum areumdawo
I bring the pain like
Chorus
This, that pink vеnom
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Bridge
Wonhandamyeon provoke us
Gamdang mothae and you know this
Imi peojyeobeorin shot that potion
Ne nunapeun pingkeubit ocean
Come and give me all the smoke
Do animyeon mo like I'm so rock and roll
Come and give me all the smoke
Da jul sewo bwa ja stop, drop
I bring the pain like.
Outro
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta
Straight to ya, straight to ya, straight to ya dome like
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
I bring the pain like*