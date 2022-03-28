Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Oscars 2022

Ratu Syra Quirinno, Jurnalis · Senin 28 Maret 2022 11:15 WIB
PARA pemenang Piala Oscars 2022 dalam perhelatan Academy Awards ke-94 telah diumumkan. Acara ini diadakan di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Academy Award atau disebut juga piala Oscars adalah penghargaan film Amerika untuk menghargai karya dalam industri film. Berbagai kategori pemenang diberikan penghargaan piala Oscar.

Siapa saja pemenangnya? Seperti dilansir dari The Guardian, Senin (28/3/2022), berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Oscars 2022:

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – (Pemenang)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella – (Pemenang)

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dune – (Pemenang)

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look Up

Dune – (Pemenang)

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best adapted screenplay

Coda (Sian Heder) – (Pemenang)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – (Pemenang)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – (Pemenang)

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – (Pemenang)

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda) – (Pemenang)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune – (Pemenang)

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Best makeup & hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – (Pemenang)

House of Gucci

Best animated feature

Encanto – (Pemenang)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul – (Pemenang)

Writing With Fire

Best documentary short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – (Pemenang)

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best original song

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – (Pemenang)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best cinematography

Dune – (Pemenang)

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best international feature

Drive My Car – (Pemenang)

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best production design

Dune – (Pemenang)

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best visual effects

Dune – (Pemenang)

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – (Pemenang)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard) – (Pemenang)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – (Pemenang)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture

Belfast

Coda (Pemenang)

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

