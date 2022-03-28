PARA pemenang Piala Oscars 2022 dalam perhelatan Academy Awards ke-94 telah diumumkan. Acara ini diadakan di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Academy Award atau disebut juga piala Oscars adalah penghargaan film Amerika untuk menghargai karya dalam industri film. Berbagai kategori pemenang diberikan penghargaan piala Oscar.

Siapa saja pemenangnya? Seperti dilansir dari The Guardian, Senin (28/3/2022), berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Oscars 2022:

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – (Pemenang)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella – (Pemenang)

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dune – (Pemenang)

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look Up

Dune – (Pemenang)

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best adapted screenplay

Coda (Sian Heder) – (Pemenang)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – (Pemenang)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short

Advertisement

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – (Pemenang)

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – (Pemenang)

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda) – (Pemenang)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing Don’t Look Up Dune – (Pemenang) King Richard The Power of the Dog tick, tick… BOOM! Best makeup & hairstyling Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye – (Pemenang) House of Gucci Best animated feature Encanto – (Pemenang) Flee Luca The Mitchells Vs the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon Best documentary feature Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul – (Pemenang) Writing With Fire Best documentary short Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball – (Pemenang) Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies Best original song Be Alive (King Richard) Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) Down to Joy (Belfast) No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – (Pemenang) Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) Best cinematography Dune – (Pemenang) Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story Best international feature Drive My Car – (Pemenang) Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World Best production design Dune – (Pemenang) Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story Best visual effects Dune – (Pemenang) Free Guy Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings No Time to Die Spider-Man: No Way Home Best actress Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – (Pemenang) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer) Best actor Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!) Will Smith (King Richard) – (Pemenang) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Best director Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – (Pemenang) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) Best picture Belfast Coda (Pemenang) Don’t Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story