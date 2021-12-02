SEOUL - Ajang Asia Artist Awards telah rampung digelar di KBS Arena Hall, Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada 2 Desember 2021. Acara tersebut dipandu oleh Leeteuk Super Junior dan Jang Won Young IVE.

Diinisiasi Star News dan Star Continent, ajang penghargaan ini pertama kali digelar pada 2016 dan menjadi wadah bagi para aktor dan musisi di Asia. AAA 2021 memberikan sembilan daesang tahun ini.

Kesembilan daesang itu terbagi atas: Song of the Year (BTS), Actor of the Year (Lee Jung Jae), TV Actor of the Year (Lee Seung Gi), Film Actor of the Year (Yoo Ah In), Album of the Year (NCT127), Trot of the Year (Lim Young Woong), Performance of the Year (Stray kids).

Dua kategori tersisa adalah Singer of the Year (SEVENTEEN) dan Stage of the Year (aespa). Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Asia Artist Awards 2021 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, pada Kamis (2/12/2021).

DAESANG (Grand Prize)

Song of the Year: Butter (BTS)

Actor of the Year: Lee Jung Jae

TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung Gi

Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah In

Album of the Year: NCT 127

Trot of the Year: Lim Young Woong

Performance of the Year: Stray Kids

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Stage of the Year: aespa

Best New Artist (Penyanyi): ENHYPEN, aespa

Best New Artist (Aktor): Lee Do Hyun

AAA Focus (Penyanyi): DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS

AAA Focus (Aktor): Doyoung NCT, Park Gun Il

AAA Potential (Penyanyi): AleXa, T1419

AAA Potential (Aktor): NU’EST’s Minhyun

AAA New Wave (Penyanyi): STAYC, Weekly

AAA New Wave (Aktor): Na In Woo

RET Popularity Award (Penyanyi): Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL

RET Popularity Award (Aktor): Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Penyanyi): BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Aktor): Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho

AAA Best OST: Lim Young Woong (Love Always Run Away dari drama Young Lady and Gentleman)

AAA Best Producer: Woozi SEVENTEEN

AAA Best Creator: Brave Brothers

AAA Best Music Video: EVERGLOW

AAA Icon (Penyanyi): WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

AAA Icon (Aktor): Ryu Kyung Soo

AAA Hot Trend (Penyanyi): Brave Girls, aespa

AAA Hot Trend (Aktor): Lee Jung Jae

AAA Best Emotive (Penyanyi): WJSN CHOCOME, Kwon Eun Bi

AAA Best Emotive (Aktor): Cha Eun Woo ASTRO, Moon Ga Young

AAA Asia Celebrity (Penyanyi): BamBam GOT7, THE BOYZ

AAA Asia Celebrity (Aktor): Yoo Ah In, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn

AAA Best Choice (Penyanyi): PENTAGON, MOMOLAND, Golden Child

AAA Best Choice (Actor): Lee Jun Young (U-KISSS), Joo Suk Tae

AAA Scene Stealer: Cha Ji Yeon

AAA Best Acting Award: Yuri SNSD, Sung Hoon

AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, THE BOYZ

AAA Best Actor: Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung

AAA Fabulous (Penyanyi): SEVENTEEN

AAA Fabulous (Aktor): Lee Jung Jae

AAA Best Achievement: NU’EST

AAA Best Artist (Penyanyi): BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls

AAA Best Artist (Aktor): Jeon Yeo Been, Han So Hee

History of Songs Award: Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE.*

