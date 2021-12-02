SEOUL - Ajang Asia Artist Awards telah rampung digelar di KBS Arena Hall, Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada 2 Desember 2021. Acara tersebut dipandu oleh Leeteuk Super Junior dan Jang Won Young IVE.
Diinisiasi Star News dan Star Continent, ajang penghargaan ini pertama kali digelar pada 2016 dan menjadi wadah bagi para aktor dan musisi di Asia. AAA 2021 memberikan sembilan daesang tahun ini.
Kesembilan daesang itu terbagi atas: Song of the Year (BTS), Actor of the Year (Lee Jung Jae), TV Actor of the Year (Lee Seung Gi), Film Actor of the Year (Yoo Ah In), Album of the Year (NCT127), Trot of the Year (Lim Young Woong), Performance of the Year (Stray kids).
Dua kategori tersisa adalah Singer of the Year (SEVENTEEN) dan Stage of the Year (aespa). Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Asia Artist Awards 2021 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, pada Kamis (2/12/2021).
DAESANG (Grand Prize)
Song of the Year: Butter (BTS)
Actor of the Year: Lee Jung Jae
TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung Gi
Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah In
Album of the Year: NCT 127
Trot of the Year: Lim Young Woong
Performance of the Year: Stray Kids
Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Stage of the Year: aespa
Best New Artist (Penyanyi): ENHYPEN, aespa
Best New Artist (Aktor): Lee Do Hyun
AAA Focus (Penyanyi): DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS
AAA Focus (Aktor): Doyoung NCT, Park Gun Il
AAA Potential (Penyanyi): AleXa, T1419
AAA Potential (Aktor): NU’EST’s Minhyun
AAA New Wave (Penyanyi): STAYC, Weekly
AAA New Wave (Aktor): Na In Woo
RET Popularity Award (Penyanyi): Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE, CL
RET Popularity Award (Aktor): Song Ji Hyo, Kim Seon Ho
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Penyanyi): BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Aktor): Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Seon Ho
AAA Best OST: Lim Young Woong (Love Always Run Away dari drama Young Lady and Gentleman)
AAA Best Producer: Woozi SEVENTEEN
AAA Best Creator: Brave Brothers
AAA Best Music Video: EVERGLOW
AAA Icon (Penyanyi): WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
AAA Icon (Aktor): Ryu Kyung Soo
AAA Hot Trend (Penyanyi): Brave Girls, aespa
AAA Hot Trend (Aktor): Lee Jung Jae
AAA Best Emotive (Penyanyi): WJSN CHOCOME, Kwon Eun Bi
AAA Best Emotive (Aktor): Cha Eun Woo ASTRO, Moon Ga Young
AAA Asia Celebrity (Penyanyi): BamBam GOT7, THE BOYZ
AAA Asia Celebrity (Aktor): Yoo Ah In, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn
AAA Best Choice (Penyanyi): PENTAGON, MOMOLAND, Golden Child
AAA Best Choice (Actor): Lee Jun Young (U-KISSS), Joo Suk Tae
AAA Scene Stealer: Cha Ji Yeon
AAA Best Acting Award: Yuri SNSD, Sung Hoon
AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, THE BOYZ
AAA Best Actor: Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryoung
AAA Fabulous (Penyanyi): SEVENTEEN
AAA Fabulous (Aktor): Lee Jung Jae
AAA Best Achievement: NU’EST
AAA Best Artist (Penyanyi): BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls
AAA Best Artist (Aktor): Jeon Yeo Been, Han So Hee
History of Songs Award: Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE.*
(SIS)