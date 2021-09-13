Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Pradita Ananda, Jurnalis · Senin 13 September 2021 12:50 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2021 09 13 205 2470490 daftar-lengkap-pemenang-mtv-video-music-awards-2021-5NjS4XIkPB.jpg MTV Video Music Awards 2021
A A A

LOS ANGELES - Ajang penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2021 yang dihelat di Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York baru saja usai digelar Minggu 12 September 2021.

Dipandu oleh penyanyi hits Doja Cat dan dibuka oleh penyanyi legendaris, Madonna, MTV Video Music Awards 2021 digelar meriah dengan menampilkan penampilan aksi panggung spektakuler dari musisi-musisi terkenal dunia.

Baca Juga:

Hailey Bieber Pakai Dress Transparan di MTV VMA 2021, Celana Dalamnya Menewarang! 

MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Mulai dari Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Chlöe of Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid LAROI, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Normani, Ozuna, Polo G, Shawn Mendes, Swae Lee, Swedish House Mafia, Tainy hingga Twenty One Pilots.

Dari sekian banyak musisi dunia, siapa saja yang berhasil bersinar dan membawa trofi kemenangan di MTV Video Music Awards tahun ini? Mewarta Ny Post, Senin (13/9/2021) berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MTV VMA 2021.

1. Video of the Year: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

2. Best Rock: John Mayer – Last Train Home

3. Best R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

4. Best Choreography: Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness – Choreography oleh Paul Roberts

5. Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

6. Best Direction: Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Sutradara oleh Lil Nas X dan Tanu Muino

7. Best Cinematography: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – BROWN SKIN GIRL – Cinematography oleh Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

8. Best Art Direction: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat –Best Friend– Art Direction oleh Art Haynes

9. Best Alternative : Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – My ex’s best friend

10. Best K-Pop: BTS – Butter – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – Gambler

11. Best Collaboration: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

12. Best Hip-Hop: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – FRANCHISE

13. Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

14. Video for Good: Billie Eilish – Your Power

15. Best Pop: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

16. Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

17. Group of the Year: BTS

18. Push Performance of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

19. Best Latin: Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA –Lo Vas A Olvidar

20. Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Visual Effects oleh Mathematic

21. Best Editing: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

1
2

Berita Terkait

MTV

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

BTS Bawa Pulang 3 Trofi MTV VMAs 2021

BTS Bawa Pulang 3 Trofi MTV VMAs 2021

Putri Beyonce Jadi Pemenang Termuda MTV VMAs 2021

Putri Beyonce Jadi Pemenang Termuda MTV VMAs 2021

MV LALISA Raih 100 Juta View Tercepat, Kalahkan Rekor PSY

MV LALISA Raih 100 Juta View Tercepat, Kalahkan Rekor PSY

Padi Reborn Sebarkan Energi Positif Lewat Single Memberi Makna Indonesia

Padi Reborn Sebarkan Energi Positif Lewat Single Memberi Makna Indonesia

Kolaborasi Betrand Peto Putra Onsu dengan Anneth Delliecia Bartajuk Sahabat Tak Akan Pergi

Kolaborasi Betrand Peto Putra Onsu dengan Anneth Delliecia Bartajuk Sahabat Tak Akan Pergi

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini