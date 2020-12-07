SEOUL - BTS kembali mendominasi perolehan trofi di ajang Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020. RM cs menyapu bersih semua trofi Daesang (Grand Prize) dalam event tersebut: Album of the Year (Map of the Soul: 7), Song of the Year (Dynamite), Worldwide Icon of the Year, dan Artist of the Year.

Ini menjadi tahun kedua bagi BTS menyapu bersih trofi Daesang. Tahun ini, MAMA 2020 digelar di Korea Selatan tanpa penonton dan dipandu oleh host utama, aktor Song Joong Ki. Berikut deretan pemenang MAMA 2020 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, Senin (7/12/2020):

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS (Map of the Soul: 7)

Song of the Year: BTS (Dynamite)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best Male Artist: Baekhyun EXO

Best Female Artist: IU

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weekly

Best Vocal Performance – Solo: IU (Blueming)

Best Vocal Performance – Group: MAMAMOO (HIP)

Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa (Maria)

Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS (Dynamite)

Best Dance Performance – Female Group: BLACKPINK (How You Like That)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico (Any Song)

Best Band Performance: DAY6 (Zombie)

Best Collaboration: eight oleh IU (feat dan produser Suga BTS)

Best of Next: CRAVITY

Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ

Best Music Video: BTS (Dynamite)

Best Stage: MONSTA X

Best OST: Gaho (Start dari drama Itaewon Class)

Favorite Dance Performance – Group: TXT (Can’t You See Me)

Favorite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin (Criminal)

Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi (NUNU NANA)

Favorite Male Group: NCT

Favorite Female Group: IZ*ONE

Favorite Asian Artist: WayV

Global Favorite Performer: SEVENTEEN

The Most Popular Artist: TWICE

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT

Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism

Best Asian Artist – Mandarin: G.E.M

Best Asian Artist – Thailand: Ink Waruntorn

Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian

Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz

Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze

Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou

Best New Asian Artist – Thailand: Milli

Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini

Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN

Inspired Achievement: BoA

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg

Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto

Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang

Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E

Selamat untuk seluruh pemenang!*

(SIS)