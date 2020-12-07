SEOUL - BTS kembali mendominasi perolehan trofi di ajang Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020. RM cs menyapu bersih semua trofi Daesang (Grand Prize) dalam event tersebut: Album of the Year (Map of the Soul: 7), Song of the Year (Dynamite), Worldwide Icon of the Year, dan Artist of the Year.
Ini menjadi tahun kedua bagi BTS menyapu bersih trofi Daesang. Tahun ini, MAMA 2020 digelar di Korea Selatan tanpa penonton dan dipandu oleh host utama, aktor Song Joong Ki. Berikut deretan pemenang MAMA 2020 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, Senin (7/12/2020):
Artist of the Year: BTS
Album of the Year: BTS (Map of the Soul: 7)
Song of the Year: BTS (Dynamite)
Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
Best Male Artist: Baekhyun EXO
Best Female Artist: IU
Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
Best New Female Artist: Weekly
Best Vocal Performance – Solo: IU (Blueming)
Best Vocal Performance – Group: MAMAMOO (HIP)
Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa (Maria)
Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS (Dynamite)
Best Dance Performance – Female Group: BLACKPINK (How You Like That)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico (Any Song)
Best Band Performance: DAY6 (Zombie)
Best Collaboration: eight oleh IU (feat dan produser Suga BTS)
Best of Next: CRAVITY
Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
Best Music Video: BTS (Dynamite)
Best Stage: MONSTA X
Best OST: Gaho (Start dari drama Itaewon Class)
Favorite Dance Performance – Group: TXT (Can’t You See Me)
Favorite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin (Criminal)
Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi (NUNU NANA)
Favorite Male Group: NCT
Favorite Female Group: IZ*ONE
Favorite Asian Artist: WayV
Global Favorite Performer: SEVENTEEN
The Most Popular Artist: TWICE
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT
Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism
Best Asian Artist – Mandarin: G.E.M
Best Asian Artist – Thailand: Ink Waruntorn
Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian
Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz
Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze
Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou
Best New Asian Artist – Thailand: Milli
Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini
Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee
Best New Asian Artist: JO1
Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN
Inspired Achievement: BoA
Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk
Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg
Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto
Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang
Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E
Selamat untuk seluruh pemenang!*
(SIS)