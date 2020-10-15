LOS ANGELES - Perhelatan bergengsi Billboard Music Awards 2020 baru saja usai digelar, 14 Oktober waktu setempat. Disebabkan situasi pandemi Covid-19, Billboard Music Awards tahun ini diselenggarakan dengan kombinasi dua konsep, siaran langsung dan tayangan rekaman.
Dipandu oleh Kelly Clarkson, panggung pagelaran Billboard Music Awards 2020 menampilkan aksi dari Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Garth Brooks, hingga Khalid.
Tahun ini, Post Malone sukses mendominasi dengan masuk di 16 kategori dan sukses menyabet 9 trofi kemenangan. Siapa saja musisi dunia lainnya yang sukses menyabet trofi kemenangan Billboard Music Awards 2020?
Melansir Just Jared, Kamis (15/10/2020) berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2020.
Artist Awards:
1. Top Artist: Post Malone.
2. Top New Artist: Billie Eilish.
3. Billboard Chart Achievement Award (pilihan penggemar) : Harry Styles.
4. Top Male Artist : Post Malone
5. Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
6. Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
7. Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
8. Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
9. Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
10. Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
11. Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
12. Top Social Artist (pilihan penggemar): BTS
13. Top Touring Artist: P!nk
14. Top R&B Artist: Khalid
15. Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
16. Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
17. Top R&B Tour: Khalid
18. Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
19. Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
20. Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
21. Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
22. Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
23. Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
24. Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
25. Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
26. Top Country Tour: George Strait
27. Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
28. Top Rock Tour: Elton John
29. Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
30. Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
31. Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
32. Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West