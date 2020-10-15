LOS ANGELES - Perhelatan bergengsi Billboard Music Awards 2020 baru saja usai digelar, 14 Oktober waktu setempat. Disebabkan situasi pandemi Covid-19, Billboard Music Awards tahun ini diselenggarakan dengan kombinasi dua konsep, siaran langsung dan tayangan rekaman.

Dipandu oleh Kelly Clarkson, panggung pagelaran Billboard Music Awards 2020 menampilkan aksi dari Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Garth Brooks, hingga Khalid.

Tahun ini, Post Malone sukses mendominasi dengan masuk di 16 kategori dan sukses menyabet 9 trofi kemenangan. Siapa saja musisi dunia lainnya yang sukses menyabet trofi kemenangan Billboard Music Awards 2020?

Melansir Just Jared, Kamis (15/10/2020) berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Artist Awards:

1. Top Artist: Post Malone.

2. Top New Artist: Billie Eilish.

3. Billboard Chart Achievement Award (pilihan penggemar) : Harry Styles.

4. Top Male Artist : Post Malone

5. Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

6. Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

7. Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

8. Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

9. Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

10. Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

11. Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

12. Top Social Artist (pilihan penggemar): BTS

13. Top Touring Artist: P!nk

14. Top R&B Artist: Khalid

15. Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

16. Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

17. Top R&B Tour: Khalid

18. Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

19. Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

20. Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

21. Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

22. Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

23. Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

24. Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

25. Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

26. Top Country Tour: George Strait

27. Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

28. Top Rock Tour: Elton John

29. Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

30. Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

31. Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

32. Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards:

1. Top Billboard 200 Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

2. Top Soundtrack: Frozen II

3. Top R&B Album: Free Spirit (Khalid)

4. Top Rap Album: Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)

5. Top Country Album: What You See Is What You Get (Luke Combs)

6. Top Rock Album: Fear Inoculum (Tool)

7. Top Latin Album: Oasis (J Balvin & Bad Bunny)

8. Top Dance/Electronic Album: Fortnite Extended Set (Marshmello)

9. Top Christian Album: Jesus is King (Kanye West)

10. Top Gospel Album: Jesus is King (Kanye West)

Song Awards:

1. Top Hot 100 Song: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

2. Top Streaming Song: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

3. Top Selling Song: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

4. Top Radio Song: Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

5. Top Collaboration (pilihan penggemar): Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)

6. Top R&B Song: Talk (Khalid)

7. Top Rap Song: Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)

8. Top Country Song: 10,000 Hours (Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber)

9. Top Rock Song: Hey Look Ma, I Made It (Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It)

10. Top Latin Song: Con Calma (Daddy Yankee ft. Snow)

11. Top Dance/Electronic Song: Close To Me (Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee)

12. Top Christian Song: God Only Knows (For King & Country)

13. Top Gospel Song: Follow God (Kanye West)