BILLBOARD Music Awards (BBMA) kembali digelar tahun ini sesuai protokol kesehatan ketat. Sebanyak 51 pemenang dari tiga kategori diketahui telah diumumkan.

Acara BBMA telah berlangsung pada Minggu, 23 Mei 2021 waktu setempat, atau pada Senin, 24 Mei 2021 waktu Indonesia, secara live dari Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat.

Bahkan The Weeknd berhasil membawa pulang sembilan penghargaan dari ajang tersebut berkat album After Hours, termasuk menjadi Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, hingga Top R&B Album.

Baca Juga:

Deretan Pemenang BBMA 2021, The Weeknd Borong 7 Penghargaan

Intip Seksinya DJ Joana Mandi di Bathtub, Netizen: Tolong Hilangkan Busanya!

Sementara itu, Top Female Artist berhasil dimenangkan oleh Taylor Swift. Ia bahkan mengalahkan Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, dan Megan Three Stallion.

Tak mau kalah, BTS bahkan berhasil membawa seluruh piala yang dinominasikan dalam ajang tersebut. Diantaranya, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, hingga Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) selama lima kali berturut-turut sejak 2017.

Dalam BBMA 2021, ada tiga buah penghargaan spesial yang diberikan pada P!nk sebagai Icon Award, Drake sebagai Artist of Decade dan Trae The Truth sebagai Change Maker Award.

Berikut MNC Portal Indonesia menyajikan pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021 :

Artist Awards

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kategori Album

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

Kategori Lagu

Top Hot 100 Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”