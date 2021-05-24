BILLBOARD Music Awards (BBMA) kembali digelar tahun ini sesuai protokol kesehatan ketat. Sebanyak 51 pemenang dari tiga kategori diketahui telah diumumkan.
Acara BBMA telah berlangsung pada Minggu, 23 Mei 2021 waktu setempat, atau pada Senin, 24 Mei 2021 waktu Indonesia, secara live dari Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat.
Bahkan The Weeknd berhasil membawa pulang sembilan penghargaan dari ajang tersebut berkat album After Hours, termasuk menjadi Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, hingga Top R&B Album.
Sementara itu, Top Female Artist berhasil dimenangkan oleh Taylor Swift. Ia bahkan mengalahkan Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, dan Megan Three Stallion.
Tak mau kalah, BTS bahkan berhasil membawa seluruh piala yang dinominasikan dalam ajang tersebut. Diantaranya, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, hingga Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) selama lima kali berturut-turut sejak 2017.
Dalam BBMA 2021, ada tiga buah penghargaan spesial yang diberikan pada P!nk sebagai Icon Award, Drake sebagai Artist of Decade dan Trae The Truth sebagai Change Maker Award.
Berikut MNC Portal Indonesia menyajikan pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021 :
Artist Awards
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kategori Album
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd “After Hours”
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga “Chromatica”
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
Kategori Lagu
Top Hot 100 Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Top Selling Song
BTS “Dynamite”
Top Radio Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”