PENGHARGAAN Musik Billboard (BBMA) 2021 dibuka dengan penampilan DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R dan Migos sangat meriah. The Weeknd borong 7 penghargaan di acara bergengsi ini.

Acara ini juga dipandu Nick Jonas, membuat para penggemar makin antusias. Acara yang dihadiri sekira 500-600 peserta itu berlangsung dengan protokol kesehatan pandemi Covid-19 secara ketat.

Jumlah penonton yang hadir dalam acara tersebut, memecahkan rekor terbesar untuk acara penghargaan Hollywood di tengah pandemi Covid-19 sejauh ini.

Sebagaimana dilansir The Hollywood Reporter, Senin (24/5/2021), The Weeknd menjadi pemenang terbanyak dalam BBMA 2021 sejauh ini.

Musisi berusia 31 tahun tersebut, sukses membawa pulang 7 penghargaan dalam beberapa kategori yang diumumkan off-air sebelum siaran langsung. Pria bernama lengkap Abel Makkonen Tesfaye ini dinobatkan sebagai top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist.

Selain itu, After Hours dinobatkan sebagai album R&B teratas, sementara singelnya "Blinding Lights" menang sebagai lagu radio top dan lagu R&B teratas.

The Weeknd juga memenangkan penghargaan pertama yang diberikan pada siaran langsung, untuk artis Top 100. Dalam acara tersebut, ia tampil dengan menggunakan jas dan mantel berwarna hitam.

Tak hanya The Weeknd saja, sejumlah musisi ternama lain juga mendapat sejumlah penghargaan dalam BBMA 2021. Berikut deretan pemenang BBMA 2021.

1.Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

2.Top New Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Rod Wave

3.Top Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

4.Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

5.Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

6.Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

7.Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

8.Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

9.Top Song Sales Artist

BTS (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

10.Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

11.Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

12.Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

13.Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

14.Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

SZA

15.Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

16.Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

17.Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Cardi B

Saweetie

18.Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

19.Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

20.Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

21.Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

22.Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

23.Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

24.Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

25.Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G (WINNER)

Becky G

Rosalía

26.Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Dos Carnales

27.Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

28.Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship (WINNER)

Casting Crowns

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

29.Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

30.Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

31.Top R&B Album

The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

32.Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

DaBaby Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

33.Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt Southside

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

34.Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

35.Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

J Balvin Colores

36.Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Kylie Minogue Disco

37.Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)

Bethel Music Peace

Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens

We The Kingdom Holy Water

Zach Williams Rescue Story

38.Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard Kierra

39.Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

40.Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

41.Top Selling Song

BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

42.Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

43.Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

44.Top R&B Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

45.Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

46.Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

47.Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

48.Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

49.Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

50.Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

51.Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”