Acara ini juga dipandu Nick Jonas, membuat para penggemar makin antusias. Acara yang dihadiri sekira 500-600 peserta itu berlangsung dengan protokol kesehatan pandemi Covid-19 secara ketat.
Jumlah penonton yang hadir dalam acara tersebut, memecahkan rekor terbesar untuk acara penghargaan Hollywood di tengah pandemi Covid-19 sejauh ini.
Sebagaimana dilansir The Hollywood Reporter, Senin (24/5/2021), The Weeknd menjadi pemenang terbanyak dalam BBMA 2021 sejauh ini.
Musisi berusia 31 tahun tersebut, sukses membawa pulang 7 penghargaan dalam beberapa kategori yang diumumkan off-air sebelum siaran langsung. Pria bernama lengkap Abel Makkonen Tesfaye ini dinobatkan sebagai top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist.
Selain itu, After Hours dinobatkan sebagai album R&B teratas, sementara singelnya "Blinding Lights" menang sebagai lagu radio top dan lagu R&B teratas.
The Weeknd juga memenangkan penghargaan pertama yang diberikan pada siaran langsung, untuk artis Top 100. Dalam acara tersebut, ia tampil dengan menggunakan jas dan mantel berwarna hitam.
Tak hanya The Weeknd saja, sejumlah musisi ternama lain juga mendapat sejumlah penghargaan dalam BBMA 2021. Berikut deretan pemenang BBMA 2021.
1.Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
2.Top New Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Rod Wave
3.Top Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
4.Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
5.Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
AC/DC
AJR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
6.Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
7.Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
8.Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
9.Top Song Sales Artist
BTS (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
10.Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
11.Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS (WINNER)
BLACKPINK
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
12.Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
13.Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
14.Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
SZA
15.Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
16.Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
17.Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Cardi B
Saweetie
18.Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
19.Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
20.Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
21.Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
22.Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
23.Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
24.Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
25.Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G (WINNER)
Becky G
Rosalía
26.Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado (WINNER)
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Dos Carnales
27.Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
28.Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship (WINNER)
Casting Crowns
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
29.Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
30.Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift folklore
The Weeknd After Hours
31.Top R&B Album
The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B
Doja Cat Hot Pink
Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
32.Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
DaBaby Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
33.Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Sam Hunt Southside
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Carrie Underwood My Gift
34.Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)
AC/DC Power Up
Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals Dreamland
Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
35.Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)
Anuel AA Emmanuel
Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
J Balvin Colores
36.Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)
DJ Snake Carte Blanche
Gryffin Gravity
Kygo Golden Hour
Kylie Minogue Disco
37.Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)
Bethel Music Peace
Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens
We The Kingdom Holy Water
Zach Williams Rescue Story
38.Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard Kierra
39.Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
40.Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
41.Top Selling Song
BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
42.Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
43.Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
44.Top R&B Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
45.Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
46.Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
47.Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)
All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
48.Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
49.Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
50.Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
51.Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”