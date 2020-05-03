LOS ANGELES - Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 digelar secara online pada 2 Mei waktu setempat. Digelar secara online, tak ada penonton atau penampil langsung di venue acara.

Shawn Mendes dan bintang NBA, LeBron James masing-masing membawa pulang 2 trofi. Shawn memenangkan penghargaan Favorite Male Artist dan Favorite Collaboration untuk duetnya dengan Camila Cabello.

Sementara itu, LeBron James menjadi yang terbaik untuk Favorite Male Sports Star. Selain di bidang olahraga, James juga mendapat penghargaan khusus Nickelodeon’s 2020 Generation Change Award, untuk dedikasinya di bidang pendidikan.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, dilansir Billboard:

aww @ArianaGrande you hold a great place in our hearts too 💚 congrats on the #KCA2020 win! pic.twitter.com/gJW5WBey7a— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Music

Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group: BTS

Favorite song: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X

Favorite global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)

It's the first win of the night.... congrats @TheRock on taking home the #KCA2020 blimp for Favorite Movie Actor!— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Film

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Television Favorite kids TV show: Henry Danger Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things Favorite reality show: America's Got Talent Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) Kategori Lain Favorite male social star: David Dobrik Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf Favorite video game: Minecraft Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan Favorite male sports star: LeBron James Generation Change Award: LeBron James