Lirik Lagu Dont Start Now dari Dua Lipa

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Rabu 26 Februari 2020 06:07 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 25 205 2173888 lirik-lagu-dont-start-now-dari-dua-lipa-bsInj0LjKA.jpg Dua Lipa (Foto: Instagram Dua Lipa)
If you don't wanna see me

 

Did a full one eighty

Crazy, thinking about the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me?

Maybe, but look at where I ended up

 

I'm all good already

So moved on it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up

Don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away

You know how

Don't start caring about me now

 

Aren't you the guy who tried to

Hurt me with the word goodbye

Though it took some time to, survive you

I'm better on the other-side

 

I'm all good already

So moved on it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up

Don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away

You know how

Don't start caring about me now

 

Don't come out

Don't show now

Don't start now

Don't come out

I'm not where you left me at all

 

So if you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

 

Don't show up (Don't show up)

Don't come out (Don't come out)

Don't start caring about me now (About me now)

Walk away (Walk away)

You know how (You know how)

Don't start caring about me now

 

(Don't come out, out, out)

(Don't show now, walk away, walk away)

So (Don't come out, out, out)

(Don't start now, walk away, walk away)

+ 5

Intip Potret Cantik & Seksinya Sinka Eks JKT 48 saat Liburan ke Bali

Sinka Juliani saat berlibur ke Bali sambil memegang kamera analog. (Foto: Instagram @sinkajuliani96)

Dua Lipa

