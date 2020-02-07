JAKARTA – Kirk Douglas berkarier di dunia Hollywood selama 62 tahun. Aktor asal Amsterdam, New York itu memulai debut sebagai aktor lewat film The Strange Love of Martha Ivers pada tahun 1946.

Di film perdananya itu, Kirk Douglas berperan sebagai Walter O’Neill. The Strange Love of Martha Ivers juga dimainkan oleh beberapa aktor dan aktris papan atas lainnya seperti Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin, dan Lizabeth Scott.

Sejak peran perdananya itu, Kirk Douglas pun membintangi beberapa film lainnya. Setidaknya, ayah dari Michael Douglas tersebut sudah bermain dalam 56 film layar lebar.

Dari berbagai film yang dia bintangi, Kirk Doglas sempat mendapat nominasi Oscar untuk ketiga filmya yaitu Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful, dan Lust for Life. Namun sayangnya, dari ketiga nominasi tersebut, Kirk tak memenangkan satupun.

Akan tetapi, di tahun 1996, Kirk mendapatkan penghargaan khsusus di 50 years as a moral and creative force in the motion picture community. Penghargaan tersebut didapatkan Kirk tepat di 50 tahun kariernya dalam film.

Sementara itu, film terakhir yang dibintangi oleh Kirk Douglas yaitu dokumenter Perancis berjudul Empire State Building Murders pada 2008. Dalam film tersebut, Kirk yang berusia 92 tahun memerankan tokoh Eddie Walker.

Selain lima film di atas, Kirk juga bermain dalam sinema layar lebar lainnya. Berikut, judul film yang dibintangi oleh Kirk Douglas, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), Out of the Past (1947), Morning Becames Electra (1947), I Walk Alone (1948), The Walls of Jericho (1948), My Dear Secretary (1949), A Letter to Three Wives (1949), The Glass Menagerie (1950), Along the Great Divide (1951), Detective Story (1951), The Big Trees (1952), The Big Sky (1952), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), The Story of Three Loves (1953), The Juggler (1953), Act of Love (1953), The Racers (1955), Man Without a Star (1955), The Indian Fighter (1955), Ulysses (1955), Top Secret Affair (1957), Paths of Glory (1957) (also producer), Last Train from Gun Hill (1959), The Devil's Disciple (1959), Strangers When We Meet (1960), Town Without Pity (1961), Lonely are the Brave (1962), The List of Adrian Messenger (1963).

Kemudian, For Love or Money (1963), Seven Days in May (1964), The Heroes of Telemark (1965), In Harm's Way (1965), Cast a Giant Shadow (1966), Is Paris Burning? (1966), The Way West (1967), The War Wagon (1967), A Lovely Way to Die (1968), The Arrangement (1969), There Was a Crooked Man... (1970), To Catch a Spy (1971), A Gunfight (1971), The Master Touch (1972), Jacqueline Susann's Once Is Not Enough (1975), Holocaust 2000 (1977), The Villain (1979), Saturn 3 (1980), The Final Countdown (1980), Eddie Macon's Run (1983), Draw! (1984), Tough Guys (1986), Welcome to Veraz (1991), The Secret (1992), A Century of Cinema (1994) (dokumentasi), Greedy (1994), Diamonds (1999), It Runs in the Family (2003), Illusion (2004), Meurtres à l'Empire State Building (judul AS: Empire State Building Murders) (2008).