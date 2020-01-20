LOS ANGELES - SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards resmi digelar di Shrine Auditorium di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Minggu (19/1/2020) malam waktu setempat. Ajang ini memberikan penghargaan kepada insan perfilman dan TV yang tayang di tahun 2019.

Ada 16 penghargaan yang diberikan, termasuk satu trofi Lifetime Achievement untuk Robert De Neiro.

Melansir CNN, Parasite menjadi film asing pertama yang meraih Film Terbaik atau Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Film Korea tersebut berhasil mengalahkan film-film box office Hollywood seperti Once Upon a time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman hingga Bombshell.

Meski gagal memenangkan Film Terbaik, namun wajah Once Upon a Time in Hollywood masih terselamatkan. Mereka mampu memboyong satu trofi lewat Brad Pitt di kategori Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Pemeran Utama Pria Terbaik atau Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role SAG Awards 2020 diraih Joaqin Phoenix di film Joker. Sementara Renée Zellweger mengamankan piala yang sama untuk kategori perempuan.

Untuk televisi, The Crown meraih Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Sedangkan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel menjadi yang terbaik untuk kategori komedi.

Selain para pemenang tersebut, Okezone telah merangkum deretan peraih penghargaan SAG Awards ke-26. Berikut daftarnya: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Parasite Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Renée Zellweger (Judy) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Avengers: Endgame Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game of Thrones