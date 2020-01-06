Golden Globes Awards dipandu aktor kawakan Ricky Gervais. Aktor sekaligus komedian ini juga memperkenalkan beberapa tamu yang hadir seperti Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro hingga Joe Pesci.
Bicara soal pemenang, Quentin Tarantino sebagai sosok di balik film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood menunjukkan taringnya. Film yang mempertemukan Brad Pitt dan Leonardo DiCaprio ini memboyong tiga penghargaan Golden Globes Awards.
Penghargaan itu adalah Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture, serta Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture untuk Brad Pitt.
Selain itu, Taron Egerton lewat film Rocketman berhasil memenangkan kategori Best Actor in a Motion Picture dan mengalahkan kompetitor yang juga diunggulkan. Sebut saja, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio hingga Eddie Murphy.
Melansir Independent, Senin (6/1/2020), Golden Globes memberikan penghargaan spesial kepada Tom Hanks, yang diserahkan oleh Charlize Theron. Aktor 63 tahun ini mendapatkan Cecil B DeMille Award, penghargaan kehormatan atas kontribusi luar biasa bagi dunia hiburan.
Selain sederet penghargaan tersebut, Okezone telah merangkum daftar pemenang dari ajang Golden Globes 2020. Berikut daftar lengkapnya:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture: I'm Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman; Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture -- Animated: Missing Link
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama: Brian Cox, Succession
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language: Parasite
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Series -- Drama: Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Motion Picture -- Drama: 1917
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director -- Motion Picture: Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon