LOS ANGELES - Layanan streaming Netflix dengan film Marriage Story-nya lagi-lagi mendominasi sebuah ajang penghargaan perfilman. Usai mencicipi kesuksesan besar dalam Gotham Awards 2019, Marriage Story menjadi film dengan nominasi terbanyak dalam pagelaran Golden Globes 2020.

Marriage Story memimpin perolehan nominasi terbanyak dengan total enam nominasi. The Irishman karya Martin Scorsese dan Once Upon A Time In Hollywood karya Quentin Tarantino membuntuti di belakang dengan masing-masing mendapat lima nominasi.

Sementara itu film Joker karya Todd Phillips hanya mendapatkan empat nominasi, yakni Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama untuk Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director - Motion Pictures untuk Todd, dan Best Original Score - Motion Picture.

Golden Globes ke-77 rencananya akan digelar pada tanggal 5 Januari 2020 di Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, dengan dipandu langsung oleh Ricky Gervais. Digelar sebelum Academy Awards, Golden Globes biasanya dijadikan barometer film mana saja yang layak masuk dan memenangkan Piala Oscar.

Siapa saja jagoan Anda tahun ini? Berikut ini adalah daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globes 2020.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2 (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

The Lion King (Disney)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell (A24)

Les Misérables (Amazon)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Parasite (Neon)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Neon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)