Ed Sheeran - Happier
(Intro) Am F C
Am F C
Am F C
Walking down twentyone and park
Am F C
I saw you in another's arms
Am F C
Only a month we've been apart
Am F C
You look happier
Am F C
Saw you walk inside a bar
Am F C
He said something to make you laugh
Am F
I saw that both your smiles were
C
Twice as wide as ours, yeah
Am F C
You look happier, you do
Am F C
Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
Am F C
But ain't nobody love you like I do
Am F C
Promise that I will not take it personal, baby
Am F C
If you're moving on with someone new
Am F C
'Cause baby you look happier.. you do
Am F C
My friends told me one day I'll feel it too
Am F C
And until then I'll smile to hide the truth
Am F C
But I know I was happier.. with you
Am
Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah
F C
Sat in the corner of the room
Am F C
Everything's reminding me of you
Am F C
Nursing an empty bottle
Am F
And telling myself you're happier..
C
Aren't you? (Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah)
Am F C
Well ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
Am F C
But ain't nobody need you like I do
Am F C
I know that there’s others that deserve you
Am F C
But my darling, I am still in love with you
Am F C
But I guess you look happier.. you do
Am F C
My friends told me one day I'll feel it too
Am F C
I could try to smile and hide the truth
Am F C
But I know I was happier.. with you
Am F C
Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..
Am F C
Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..
Am F C
Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..
Am F C
Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..
Am F C
'Cause baby you look happier.. you do..
Am F C
I knew one day you'd fall for someone new
Am F C
But if he breaks your heart like lovers do
Am F C
Just know that I'll be waiting here.. for you
(ABD)