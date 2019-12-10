nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier oleh Ed Sheeran

Selasa 10 Desember 2019 09:58 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2019 12 10 205 2140050 kunci-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-happier-oleh-ed-sheeran-YOSMJ9TZAx.png
Ed Sheeran - Happier 

(Intro) Am F C

Am F C

Am F C

Walking down twentyone and park

Am F C

I saw you in another's arms

Am F C

Only a month we've been apart

Am F C

You look happier

Am F C

Saw you walk inside a bar

Am F C

He said something to make you laugh

Am F

I saw that both your smiles were

C

Twice as wide as ours, yeah

Am F C

You look happier, you do

Am F C

Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you

Am F C

But ain't nobody love you like I do

Am F C

Promise that I will not take it personal, baby

Am F C

If you're moving on with someone new

Am F C

'Cause baby you look happier.. you do

Am F C

My friends told me one day I'll feel it too

Am F C

And until then I'll smile to hide the truth

Am F C

But I know I was happier.. with you

Am

Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah

F C

Sat in the corner of the room

Am F C

Everything's reminding me of you

Am F C

Nursing an empty bottle

Am F

And telling myself you're happier..

C

Aren't you? (Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah)

Am F C

Well ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you

Am F C

But ain't nobody need you like I do

Am F C

I know that there’s others that deserve you

Am F C

But my darling, I am still in love with you

Am F C

But I guess you look happier.. you do

Am F C

My friends told me one day I'll feel it too

Am F C

I could try to smile and hide the truth

Am F C

But I know I was happier.. with you

Am F C

Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..

Am F C

Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..

Am F C

Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..

Am F C

Hey ah, hey yeah, hey yeah..

Am F C

'Cause baby you look happier.. you do..

Am F C

I knew one day you'd fall for someone new

Am F C

But if he breaks your heart like lovers do

Am F C

Just know that I'll be waiting here.. for you

(ABD)

